Fat As Butter first release tickets go on sale today

.

FAT AS BUTTER, the crème de la crème of music and art experiences in the Newcastle area, is now in its sixth year. In 2013

it's dripping with delectable delights of all cuts and colours. A summer journey set across multiple stages and a whole spectrum of

genres, get your wanderlust on and slather on the sun block for a quirky adventure of experiential delights. For the first time ever, the

introduction of long anticipated FAB Camp Experience.



Once again set in the sublime surrounds of the IFEA World Festival and Event award winning city, Newcastle, Fat As Butter melts together the perfect combination of picturesque beach views and a sparkling harbour side cityscape. This year’s FAB Camp location has just been announced at Shortland Lawn, The Foreshore. It

boasts the island styling's of a beachside camp where Hawaii meets

Polynesian island soul, in a tantalising camping destination with the

style, adventure and colour of the classic yet cool summer coastal

escape!



Rap-rock and genre-morphing kings GYM CLASS HEROES stage

a triumphant return to Australian shores, bringing with them their

eclectic style, sly and slick as hell humour, peculiar melodies and

dark, soul-searing subject matter. Get ready to party down and sing your guts out – GYM CLASS HEROES are gonna heat up the FAB stage with their monstrous live show.

This will be their only Australian appearance outside of Queensland so don’t miss out.

Sydney hip-hop maestros BLISS N ESO

are a total rush, synthesising of slick rhymes and banging beats, fused with beat boxing, reckless freestyle and smooth turntablism. One of the best damn live acts in the country, these Sydney boys are a hotly anticipated return to the FAB stage, after securing the No1 spot on the charts with their latest album.



After time abroad charming the pants off punters worldwide, indie darling MATT CORBY and his band return to Australia to play FAB after a run of sold out UK and European shows and festival appearances at Glastonbury, Blissfields, Barn on the Farm and Latitude. With all this epic experience under his belt, Matt’s gonna take us all to church.



Festival gods BOY & BEAR inject some essential summer sun folk-rock into the FAB line-up, with their delectably drivey indie folk and choral harmonies. Coming off countless live dates and a forthcoming new album, always charming, always crowd-pleasing, these boys are set to put on one hell of a show.

Champion of EDM 2.0 PORTER ROBINSON is a veritable boy genius, working with heavyweights like Tiesto, Skrillex, and Deadmau5, and is already a festival hero in 2013, killing such epic stages as Ultra Music Festival, Bonnaroo, Creamfields and Mystery Land – just to name a few. More than just a human iPod, this kid is a dance prodigy – and all at the tender age of 21.

Some bands are dance and some are indie, some are pop and some are punk, but not many have the awesome skills to meld together all of the above. DIGITALISM is the rare exception - this Hamburg duo are a genre-bending tour de force, set to take the FAB stage to the delight of rockers and ravers everywhere.



German house kings BOOKA SHADE are a fixture of the dance scene in Frankfurt and beyond – and now they’re set to take the FAB stage by storm with their uniquely cinematic brand of dance genius. A fusion of breath-taking beats and transfixing visuals, BOOKA SHADE is a true audio-visual experience.



Infectious, incendiary and utterly debauched, MICKEY AVALON journeys down-under to spit his provocative rhymes and confront Australian crowds with his consummate controversy. Full of unique rhymes and decadent self-indulgence, MICKEY AVALON’s live show is a tribute to self-destruction – enjoy the corruption.

The musical extravaganza continues with a whole host of indie and rock fixtures, local and abroad: BRITISH INDIA take the stage with their fiery, in-your-face display of first-rate musicianship; COSMO JARVIS brings his dapper charm all the way from the UK; OWL EYES is set to enchant with her vibrant live act; THE HOLIDAYS bring their undeniably danceable brand of big-sky rock; and BATTLESHIPS inject an essential fusion of indie rock and post-Britpop sensibilities into the FAB line-up.



FAB’s eclectic line-up doesn’t stop there, with even hip-hop treats in store for partygoers from everywhere – SPIT SYNDICATE are set to grace the FAB stage with their trademark slick, contemporary production values and sharp, profound song-writing, while hip-hop trendsetter DIALECTRIX rounds out the hip-hop offerings.



The dance spectacle is set to be an epic affair – with Aussie scene fixtures such as BOMBS AWAY, ASTON SHUFFLE DJS, GOLD FIELDS [DJs], PEKING DUCK and WILLOW BEATS being joined by THE M MACHINE, all the way from the US – get ready to dance the day away.

With a delectable selection of international and local talent, spanning from dance, hip hop, rock, pop to anything and everything in between, FAB 2013 is set to be sun-drenched, dance-all-night classic – the light at the end of the dark winter tunnel.



FAT AS BUTTER



The Foreshore, Newcastle October 26, 2013 15+ EVENT



FAB CAMP Shortland Lawn, The Foreshore 18+ EVENT

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

www.fatasbutter.com.au