Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
Renee Geyer - A special intimate show

By Staff Reporter
Thu, 25 Jul 2013 10:08:35 +1000

Fresh from touring her highly anticipated big band album ‘Swing’, Australian musical icon Renée Geyer will now perform an intimate show for fans at The Flying Saucer Club - a 2 hour presentation with Renée performing the new album plus her many hits with an extended band including a 3-piece horn section.

 

 


Renée Geyer has been voted one of Australia’s greatest singers of all  time by her peers and is one of our true musical treasures. Her new  album ‘Swing’ has Renée performing standards with her own spin and
interpretation, including I’ve Got Rhythm, Somewhere, It’s a Man’s Man’s World and Fly Me To The Moon. Renée will perform these along with hits  from her four-decade strong music career at the special Flying Saucer  Club show. 

 

Renée Geyer’s career is still going strong with her 25th album which  debuted at No. 22 on the National ARIA charts: A precocious jazz, blues  and soul singer in her late teens; Countdown royalty in her 20s; a
string of pop, soul and reggae hits spanning the 70s and 80s; her LA  years in the studio with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Sting, Joe Cocker  and Chaka Kahn; her 90s renaissance with Paul Kelly. 


She is a singer, a songwriter, producer, and author. In 2005 Renée was  inducted into the ARIA Hall Of Fame; a proud occasion in which she  joined the ranks of Australia’s most respected and accomplished
musicians.

 

