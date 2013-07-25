Renee Geyer - A special intimate show

Fresh from touring her highly anticipated big band album ‘Swing’, Australian musical icon Renée Geyer will now perform an intimate show for fans at The Flying Saucer Club - a 2 hour presentation with Renée performing the new album plus her many hits with an extended band including a 3-piece horn section.



Renée Geyer has been voted one of Australia’s greatest singers of all time by her peers and is one of our true musical treasures. Her new album ‘Swing’ has Renée performing standards with her own spin and

interpretation, including I’ve Got Rhythm, Somewhere, It’s a Man’s Man’s World and Fly Me To The Moon. Renée will perform these along with hits from her four-decade strong music career at the special Flying Saucer Club show.

Renée Geyer’s career is still going strong with her 25th album which debuted at No. 22 on the National ARIA charts: A precocious jazz, blues and soul singer in her late teens; Countdown royalty in her 20s; a

string of pop, soul and reggae hits spanning the 70s and 80s; her LA years in the studio with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Sting, Joe Cocker and Chaka Kahn; her 90s renaissance with Paul Kelly.



She is a singer, a songwriter, producer, and author. In 2005 Renée was inducted into the ARIA Hall Of Fame; a proud occasion in which she joined the ranks of Australia’s most respected and accomplished

musicians.