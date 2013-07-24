DIRT FARMER Announce the She Shakes single tour

"Really bloody good" Vulture Magazine “All melodic smiles and rock’n’roll goodness. You don’t get much better than this” Beat Magazine “every single song in their set was strong as this poppy little jaunt here” – Poncho TV

Dirt Farmer are embarking on a regional east coast tour in support of their new single. The She Shakes tour will see Dirt Farmer spreading their brand of breezy slacker pop across regional Victoria, Sydney and Adelaide.

The tour follows the release of single ‘She Shakes’, which was given a recent Indie Clip Of the Week nod from ABC’s Rage. She Shakes is the second single from the band’s 2013 EP Delilah Lightning, released in mid June to glowing praise.



Albury-Wodonga natives Dirt Farmer have been making their own brand of summer-tinged slacker rock and roll since 2010. Since moving to Melbourne they have evolved from a fresh-faced young band into a force to be reckoned with.





DIRT FARMER - THE SHE SHAKES TOUR

Friday 2 August – Yahoo Bar, Shepparton

Free entry

Saturday 3 August – Bridge Hotel, Castlemaine, with D.D Dumbo

Ticket & EP bundle via dirtfarmerband.bandcamp.com or here

Friiday 9 August – Karova Lounge, Ballarat, with Second Hand Heart + Dark Arts

Ticket & EP bundle via dirtfarmerband.bandcamp.com or here

Saturday 10 August – Barwon Club, Geelong with Sugar Ghouls

Ticket & EP bundle via dirtfarmerband.bandcamp.com or here

Thursday 15 August – The Worker’s Club, Melbourne with Gamma Ray

Ticket & EP bundle via dirtfarmerband.bandcamp.com or here

Friday 16 August – The Worker’s Club, Melbourne with Drunken Poachers

Ticket & EP bundle via dirtfarmerband.bandcamp.com or here

Thursday 22 August – Brighton Up Bar, Sydney

Ticket & EP bundle via dirtfarmerband.bandcamp.com or here

Thursday 29 August – Swindler’s Tavern, Mt Hotham

with British India

Friday 6 September – Rocket Bar, Adelaide

Saturday 13 September – The Vibe, Wodonga



Tickets for the She Shakes tour are on sale now via bandcamp.dirtfarmerband.com