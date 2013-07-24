Heading_charts
Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
Heading_news

TRIGGER JACKETS ANNOUNCE NATIONAL ALBUM TOUR

By Staff Reporter
Wed, 24 Jul 2013 15:40:07 +1000

Trigger Jackets will tour the nation this August to promote their debut full length album 'Skinny'.



 


  FACEBOOK | UNEARTHED | BANDCAMP | ITUNES,

Having already launched the album to a massive  crowd in their hometown of Perth in May, the band are ready to hit the  east coast for the first time playing shows in NSW, Victoria & WA  this August.

 
So far the album has received nothing but  glowing reviews, with the singles 'Shaking Hands' & 'Hurricane'
getting significant airplay on triple j and community radio nation wide.

 
To coincide with the tour announcement, the band have uploaded a new single from the album, 'Coda', which showcases the  band's softer side, and further displays singer / guitarist Chris  Simmons' uncanny ability to consistently churn out diverse,  sophisticated and memorable anthems.



CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO 'CODA'



"An explosion of dirty rock. Heaps of riffs, heaps of attitude."

Dan Buhagiar, triple j



Gun Fever & Billie + Rose present

TRIGGER JACKETS 'SKINNY' ALBUM TOUR



August 3rd - FREMANTLE

Billie + Rose 'Block Party 2' w/ special guests



August 9th - MELBOURNE

The Retreat w/ Honeybone



August 10th - BALLARAT

Karova Lounge w/ Royston Vasie & special guests



August 11th - MELBOURNE

The Jon Curtin w/ Dear Ale & special guests



August 16th - PERTH

Ya Ya's w/ The Scotch Of Saint James & Frighteners



 August 30th - SYDNEY

The Bald Faced Stag w/ The Water Board, Goodbye Pola, Papercrane & The Troubled Romantics

