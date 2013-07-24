TRIGGER JACKETS ANNOUNCE NATIONAL ALBUM TOUR

Trigger Jackets will tour the nation this August to promote their debut full length album 'Skinny'.











FACEBOOK | UNEARTHED | BANDCAMP | ITUNES,



Having already launched the album to a massive crowd in their hometown of Perth in May, the band are ready to hit the east coast for the first time playing shows in NSW, Victoria & WA this August.





So far the album has received nothing but glowing reviews, with the singles 'Shaking Hands' & 'Hurricane'

getting significant airplay on triple j and community radio nation wide.





To coincide with the tour announcement, the band have uploaded a new single from the album, 'Coda', which showcases the band's softer side, and further displays singer / guitarist Chris Simmons' uncanny ability to consistently churn out diverse, sophisticated and memorable anthems.







CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO 'CODA'









"An explosion of dirty rock. Heaps of riffs, heaps of attitude."



Dan Buhagiar, triple j







Gun Fever & Billie + Rose present



TRIGGER JACKETS 'SKINNY' ALBUM TOUR







August 3rd - FREMANTLE



Billie + Rose 'Block Party 2' w/ special guests







August 9th - MELBOURNE



The Retreat w/ Honeybone







August 10th - BALLARAT



Karova Lounge w/ Royston Vasie & special guests







August 11th - MELBOURNE



The Jon Curtin w/ Dear Ale & special guests







August 16th - PERTH



Ya Ya's w/ The Scotch Of Saint James & Frighteners







August 30th - SYDNEY



The Bald Faced Stag w/ The Water Board, Goodbye Pola, Papercrane & The Troubled Romantics