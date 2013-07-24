TRIGGER JACKETS ANNOUNCE NATIONAL ALBUM TOUR

Trigger Jackets will tour the nation this August to promote their debut full length album 'Skinny'.
Having already launched the album to a massive crowd in their hometown of Perth in May, the band are ready to hit the east coast for the first time playing shows in NSW, Victoria & WA this August.
So far the album has received nothing but glowing reviews, with the singles 'Shaking Hands' & 'Hurricane'
getting significant airplay on triple j and community radio nation wide.
To coincide with the tour announcement, the band have uploaded a new single from the album, 'Coda', which showcases the band's softer side, and further displays singer / guitarist Chris Simmons' uncanny ability to consistently churn out diverse, sophisticated and memorable anthems.
"An explosion of dirty rock. Heaps of riffs, heaps of attitude."
Dan Buhagiar, triple j
Gun Fever & Billie + Rose present
TRIGGER JACKETS 'SKINNY' ALBUM TOUR
August 3rd - FREMANTLE
Billie + Rose 'Block Party 2' w/ special guests
August 9th - MELBOURNE
The Retreat w/ Honeybone
August 10th - BALLARAT
Karova Lounge w/ Royston Vasie & special guests
August 11th - MELBOURNE
The Jon Curtin w/ Dear Ale & special guests
August 16th - PERTH
Ya Ya's w/ The Scotch Of Saint James & Frighteners
August 30th - SYDNEY
The Bald Faced Stag w/ The Water Board, Goodbye Pola, Papercrane & The Troubled Romantics