Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
PEACE - JESUS PIECE AUSTRALIAN TOUR

By Staff Reporter
Wed, 24 Jul 2013 09:45:19 +1000

.

 

LA born rap legend Game has sold millions of albums, been nominated for Grammy’s, delivered scene-stealing performances in major motion pictures, starred in a hit television program, created a successful fitness program and single-handedly bought the West Coast back when he burst onto the scene with
his now legendary album “The Documentary” which is still considered one of the strongest debuts in hip hop history.  Game has successfully toured Australia 4 times before to sell out crowds, and is returning down under in late August for an extensive 11 date tour taking in Sydney, Melbourne, Wollongong, Newcastle, Coffs Harbour, Canberra, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Gladstone, Mackay and Townsville.

Game’s rise to fame saw him first explode on the music scene in 2004 as the most dynamic member of 50 Cent’s G-Unit collective, having been signed to Dr Dre since the early 2000’s. With the release of his debut album The Documentary, the rapper became the first platinum artist to emerge from the West Coast in
several years.

From there, Game broke out on his own, delivering a seemingly endless string of mixtapes and recording his acclaimed The Doctor’s Advocate album without either Dr. Dre’s or 50 Cent’s involvement. The 2006 release featured the hit singles “It’s Okay (One Blood)” and “Wouldn’t Get Far,” demonstrating that Game was his own artist. He was a star in his own right, a performer whose razor-sharp lyricism and virtually non-stop output of top-shelf material made him one of music’s most interesting artists.

Game’s charisma helped him make a seamless transition to acting. He delivered a hair-raising performance in the 2006 film Waist Deep with Tyrese Gibson and Meagan Good before sharing the screen in 2008 with Keanu Reeves and Chris Evans in the critically acclaimed cop drama Street Kings.

As Game made inroads in Hollywood, he remained rooted in the streets. His third album, 2008’s LAX,
solidified his status as one of rap’s premier artists, while his next album, 2011’s The R.E.D. Album, became his third album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

With his Marrying The Game reality show airing on VH1 earlier this year, Game shows with his
latest album Jesus Piece that music remains his first creative love. Buoyed by an envious list of Grade-A
collaborators, Game once again delivered a striking artistic statement.

Game’s entrepreneurial skills and smart business acumen has seen him recently branch out into fitness, creating the program 60 Days Of Fitness.  Following the program, Game was able to change his life and get into the best physical shape he has ever been in. Game’s million plus Instagram fans followed his 60 day journey, and saw other celebrities including The Kardashians, P. Diddy, Taylor Swift, Soulja Boy and more join him on his workouts. Thousands of people from all over the world have now joined the program. See www.60daysoffitness.com for further info.

Game’s new mixtape Operation Kill Everything is due for release shortly

TOUR DATES &
TICKET DETAILS

Thursday August 22nd - MELBOURNE, The Espy

Saturday August 24th – WOLLONGONG, The Grand Hotel  

Tuesday August 27th – SYDNEY, Meto Theatre

(Tickets available from www.ticketek.com.au
only for this show)

Wednesday August 28th – NEWCASTLE, Panthers

Thursday August 29th – COFFS HARBOUR, The Plantation Hotel

Friday August 30th – GOLD COAST, Parkwood Tavern

Saturday August 31st – BRISBANE, The Arena

Sunday September 1st – GLADSTONE, Harvey Road Tavern

Tuesday September 3rd – MACKAY, Convention Centre

Thursday September 5th – CAIRNS, The Jack

Friday September 6th – TOWNSVILLE, The Venue

 

TICKETS ON SALE NOW FROM WWW.DASHTICKETS.COM.AU/TOUR/GAME

GO TO WWW.BWSAPPAREL.COM for exclusive Black Wall Street Gear

 

AUCKLAND & MORE AUSTRALIAN DATES ANNOUNCING SHORTLY

  1. 6917

    Bruno Mars Books Australian Tour

    Breakthrough artist Bruno Mars has locked in dates for his first ever Australian tour.
    5:06pm Jan 20, 2011
  2. 7733

    HorrorPops Book Australian Tour

    Denmark’s rockabilly punk heroes the HorrorPops announce their first Australian tour in five years.
    11:50am Jan 27, 2011
  3. 8466

    Avenged Sevenfold Announce Australian Tour

    US glam metal dudes Avenged Sevenfold bring Sevendust out for an Australian tour.
    2:34pm May 12, 2011
  1. Uc_ui_catherinebritt_pg_14min02sec

    Catherine Britt - Undercover Interviews

    Catherine Britt chats to Undercover about her latest self-titled album release.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  2. Uc_ui_dankelly_pg_19min25sec

    Dan Kelly - Undercover Interviews

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  3. Uc_ui_jamiecullum_pg_13min53sec

    Jamie Cullum - Undercover Interviews

    Jamie Cullum talks to Undercover about his music career.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  4. Uc_ui_jasonderulo_pg_16min32sec

    Jason Derulo - Undercover Interviews

    Jason Derulo comes in to the Undercover Studio to chat about his music and life o...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  5. Uc_ui_stereophonics_pg_17min30sec

    Stereophonics - Undercover Interviews

    Welsh band Stereophonics have a chat to Undercover about their latest music achie...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  6. Uc_us_catherinebritt_pg_10min10sec

    Catherine Britt - USessions

    Catherine Britt comes into the Undercover studios to play a few songs off her lat...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  7. Uc_us_dankelly_pg_17min15sec

    Dan Kelly - USessions

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  8. Uc_ui_darlenelove_pg_24min46sec

    Darlene Love - Undercover Interviews

    Darlene Love has a chat to Undercover about her 50-years in show business.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  9. Uc_us_rebeccabarnard_pg_14min41sec

    Rebecca Barnard - USessions

    Rebecca Barnard comes into the Undercover studio to play a few songs off her late...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  10. Uc_us_lazysusan_pg_9min58sec

    Lazy Susan - USessions

    Paul Andrews from Lazy Susan plays the tracks ‘Expecting To Change’, ‘Bad Hands’ ...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
