PEACE - JESUS PIECE AUSTRALIAN TOUR

LA born rap legend Game has sold millions of albums, been nominated for Grammy’s, delivered scene-stealing performances in major motion pictures, starred in a hit television program, created a successful fitness program and single-handedly bought the West Coast back when he burst onto the scene with

his now legendary album “The Documentary” which is still considered one of the strongest debuts in hip hop history. Game has successfully toured Australia 4 times before to sell out crowds, and is returning down under in late August for an extensive 11 date tour taking in Sydney, Melbourne, Wollongong, Newcastle, Coffs Harbour, Canberra, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Gladstone, Mackay and Townsville.

Game’s rise to fame saw him first explode on the music scene in 2004 as the most dynamic member of 50 Cent’s G-Unit collective, having been signed to Dr Dre since the early 2000’s. With the release of his debut album The Documentary, the rapper became the first platinum artist to emerge from the West Coast in

several years.

From there, Game broke out on his own, delivering a seemingly endless string of mixtapes and recording his acclaimed The Doctor’s Advocate album without either Dr. Dre’s or 50 Cent’s involvement. The 2006 release featured the hit singles “It’s Okay (One Blood)” and “Wouldn’t Get Far,” demonstrating that Game was his own artist. He was a star in his own right, a performer whose razor-sharp lyricism and virtually non-stop output of top-shelf material made him one of music’s most interesting artists.

Game’s charisma helped him make a seamless transition to acting. He delivered a hair-raising performance in the 2006 film Waist Deep with Tyrese Gibson and Meagan Good before sharing the screen in 2008 with Keanu Reeves and Chris Evans in the critically acclaimed cop drama Street Kings.

As Game made inroads in Hollywood, he remained rooted in the streets. His third album, 2008’s LAX,

solidified his status as one of rap’s premier artists, while his next album, 2011’s The R.E.D. Album, became his third album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

With his Marrying The Game reality show airing on VH1 earlier this year, Game shows with his

latest album Jesus Piece that music remains his first creative love. Buoyed by an envious list of Grade-A

collaborators, Game once again delivered a striking artistic statement.

Game’s entrepreneurial skills and smart business acumen has seen him recently branch out into fitness, creating the program 60 Days Of Fitness. Following the program, Game was able to change his life and get into the best physical shape he has ever been in. Game’s million plus Instagram fans followed his 60 day journey, and saw other celebrities including The Kardashians, P. Diddy, Taylor Swift, Soulja Boy and more join him on his workouts. Thousands of people from all over the world have now joined the program. See www.60daysoffitness.com for further info.

Game’s new mixtape Operation Kill Everything is due for release shortly

TOUR DATES &

TICKET DETAILS

Thursday August 22nd - MELBOURNE, The Espy

Saturday August 24th – WOLLONGONG, The Grand Hotel

Tuesday August 27th – SYDNEY, Meto Theatre

(Tickets available from www.ticketek.com.au

only for this show)

Wednesday August 28th – NEWCASTLE, Panthers

Thursday August 29th – COFFS HARBOUR, The Plantation Hotel

Friday August 30th – GOLD COAST, Parkwood Tavern

Saturday August 31st – BRISBANE, The Arena

Sunday September 1st – GLADSTONE, Harvey Road Tavern

Tuesday September 3rd – MACKAY, Convention Centre

Thursday September 5th – CAIRNS, The Jack

Friday September 6th – TOWNSVILLE, The Venue

