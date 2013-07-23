Heading_charts
Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
Yours & Owls Leaving & Announce Farewell

By Staff Reporter
Tue, 23 Jul 2013 15:42:48 +1000

“LATERS” Yours & Owls Leaving & Announce Farewell Party Aug 30 // Townhall & Yours and Owls // 6pm

 

After three long years cemented in the Wollongong night-time cityscape, Yours and Owls are announcing their official resignation. On the first of September the venue will be handed over to a new owner (yet to be named), and the “Yours and Owls” name will no longer reside in the Kembla street art venue.


The past three years, riddled with ever-changing minds on future direction and the constant controversy have been described as “an adolescent attempt at exploring and overcoming the mediocre business & culture practices in Wollongong” (as three young friends saw it). Despite the odds, whether or not you view Owls as “successful” it did establish its self and especially well beyond the scope of Wollongong, nationally becoming a regular stop off for hundreds of touring artists and art/music lovers alike.


Not ever ones to let an opportunity slide quietly under the table, Yours & Owls will be celebrating the ‘transition’ with one final party… As was to be expected.


With a strong focus placed on fostering and nurturing the local talent, the party will also act as somewhat of a showcase; housing the best bands our area has to offer. Being the only dedicated live music venue in the CBD, Yours and Owls has also catered for and become involved with all the numerous sub cultures falling under the broad banner of “live music”. The farewell party (in its limited time & space) is therefore going to do its best to represent “the best of” as many of these branches in our musical culture-scape as possible.

In addition to the musical aspect of the party and for the purpose of entertaining the remaining senses, in line with Owls ethic of promoting all arts complimentarily a line-up of Visual artists and their respective visual projects will also be announced. This will include a retrospective…ish collaborative exhibition, some visual projection works, a live art piece, street art and more tba.

Event & more info - https://www.facebook.com/events/363088550483205/

Party tickets to this all out party extravaganza will be available for $25 presale through - http://www.wollongongtownhall.com.au/eventDetail.php?Farewell-Party-85

