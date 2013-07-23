Heading_charts
Button_more
Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
Heading_news

Shining Bird - debut album Leisure Coast

By Staff Reporter
Tue, 23 Jul 2013 12:13:08 +1000

Shining Bird are thrilled to announce their debut album Leisure Coast, to be released via Spunk on Friday 6th September.

 

Shining Bird was formed by Russell Webster and  Dane Taylor many summers ago.  After releasing 2012’s ‘Shade of the Sea’ EP, Russell’s younger brother Alastair came on board to record the
band’s debut LP Leisure Coast.  Rounding out the band are Nathan ‘Strat’ Stratton, Riccardo Quirke and James Kates  who perform both on the record and in the live arena.  Production was  handled by Russell and songwriting split between Russell, Dane and  Alastair.  Most of the album was recorded out of Russell’s home studio  with the odd trip up to 301 for some multiple vocal tracking.
First single off the album, 'Distant Dreaming', has amassed nearly 150,000 views on YouTube since it's debut last month
Heading_relatedcontent
  1. 8011

    EXCLUSIVE: Foster The People Reveal Debut Album Title

    LA indie pop sensation Foster The People reveal details about their debut album to Undercover.
    11:50am Feb 25, 2011
  2. 7310

    The Middle East Finally Announce Debut Album

    Townsville-spawned, globally-hyped indie act The Middle East prepare their long-awaited debut album.
    4:06pm Mar 28, 2011
  3. 8529

    Jeff Bridges Announces Debut Album

    Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges has confirmed details of his solo debut album.
    1:48pm May 24, 2011
Loader

Button_more
Heading_videos
  1. Uc_ui_catherinebritt_pg_14min02sec

    Catherine Britt - Undercover Interviews

    Catherine Britt chats to Undercover about her latest self-titled album release.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  2. Uc_ui_dankelly_pg_19min25sec

    Dan Kelly - Undercover Interviews

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  3. Uc_ui_jamiecullum_pg_13min53sec

    Jamie Cullum - Undercover Interviews

    Jamie Cullum talks to Undercover about his music career.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  4. Uc_ui_jasonderulo_pg_16min32sec

    Jason Derulo - Undercover Interviews

    Jason Derulo comes in to the Undercover Studio to chat about his music and life o...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  5. Uc_ui_stereophonics_pg_17min30sec

    Stereophonics - Undercover Interviews

    Welsh band Stereophonics have a chat to Undercover about their latest music achie...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  6. Uc_us_catherinebritt_pg_10min10sec

    Catherine Britt - USessions

    Catherine Britt comes into the Undercover studios to play a few songs off her lat...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  7. Uc_us_dankelly_pg_17min15sec

    Dan Kelly - USessions

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  8. Uc_ui_darlenelove_pg_24min46sec

    Darlene Love - Undercover Interviews

    Darlene Love has a chat to Undercover about her 50-years in show business.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  9. Uc_us_rebeccabarnard_pg_14min41sec

    Rebecca Barnard - USessions

    Rebecca Barnard comes into the Undercover studio to play a few songs off her late...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  10. Uc_us_lazysusan_pg_9min58sec

    Lazy Susan - USessions

    Paul Andrews from Lazy Susan plays the tracks ‘Expecting To Change’, ‘Bad Hands’ ...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
Button_more
Heading_gallery
Heading_hottopics
Processing...
Closepopup
Ajax-loader_3