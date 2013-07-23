Shining Bird - debut album Leisure Coast

Shining Bird are thrilled to announce their debut album Leisure Coast, to be released via Spunk on Friday 6th September.

Shining Bird was formed by Russell Webster and Dane Taylor many summers ago. After releasing 2012’s ‘Shade of the Sea’ EP, Russell’s younger brother Alastair came on board to record the

band’s debut LP Leisure Coast. Rounding out the band are Nathan ‘Strat’ Stratton, Riccardo Quirke and James Kates who perform both on the record and in the live arena. Production was handled by Russell and songwriting split between Russell, Dane and Alastair. Most of the album was recorded out of Russell’s home studio with the odd trip up to 301 for some multiple vocal tracking.

First single off the album, 'Distant Dreaming', has amassed nearly 150,000 views on YouTube since it's debut last month