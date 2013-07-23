Heading_charts
Heading_news

Queenscliff Music Festival 2013 Emerging Artist Grant Applications Open

By Staff Reporter
Tue, 23 Jul 2013 10:22:32 +1000

Applications are open for the 2013 Queenscliff Music Festival Emerging Artist Grant (funding up to $10,000) and will close at 5pm on Wednesday July 31. The grant is one helluva leg up for budding artists to get serious about putting themselves out there, using the funding boost as a serious kickstart. Queenscliff Music Festival 22-23-24 November 2013


 


 

 2012 winners Tom Milek and Alister Turrill are still riding on the opportunities that opened up after the grant swung them into action.

 Tom is racking up shows playing in live bands for the likes of Whitley and Hayden Calnin and with band Sleep Decade as well as working with producers Colin Leadbetter (Whitley, Willow, Dirt Farmer, The Go Set) and Lawrence Greenwood (aka Whitley) to record and produce his own album.

 Alister recently sold out his CD launch show at Beavs Bar in Geelong on May 31 and is confirmed for the Echuca & Moama Winter Blues Festival, Bendigo Blues Festival and Blues on the Briars.

 Both winners also performed at QMF 2012. Who knows what you could be  doing this time next year if you got the grant to get your project in  motion!

The Scholarship supports local musicians (in the regions of Geelong,
Barwon South West and the Bellarine Peninsula) early in their career, in
accord with the festival's mission of Excellence, Discovery and
Community. It is open to any artists who are in their early career and
based on artistic merit and potential for sustainability beyond the
funding period - there is no age limit! 

So if you've been saving up for recording time, new equipment or
holding out for an opportunity to get in front of the right mentor for
management or marketing in the music biz then now is your chance to
speak up!

Visit the Emerging Artist Grant page on the QMF website to apply.



For further enquiries in regard to the scholarship, please contact
Andrew Orvis, QMF Artistic Programmer/Operations Manager at the QMF
Office via andrew@qmf.net.au or 5258 4816.

 

 

 


Apply for the 2013 Queenscliff Music Festival Emerging Artist Grant at the Emerging Artist Grant page on the QMF website www.qmf.net.au/emerging-artist-grant

 


See all artist info for the QMF 2013 festival and buy tickets at www.qmf.net.au

