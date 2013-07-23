MICHAEL BUBLE LIVE AUSTRALIAN TOUR ANNOUNCED

FIVE NUMBER ONE ALBUMS IN AUSTRALIA MORE THAN TWO MILLION ALBUMS SOLD







Dainty Group is thrilled to announce that MICHAEL BUBLÉ is touring Australia. The Canadian superstar will be here in April and May 2014 .







Michael Bublé has been smashing box office records in the UK recently where it is the year’s hottest ticket. Originally slated to do six nights at London’s O2 Arena, he was forced to add four extra shows when the first run sold out in just five minutes.

As presenting partner of the Australian leg of the tour, Telstra is saying thanks to its customers by giving them the chance to purchase tickets before the general public. The 48 hour Telstra Thanks Pre Sale powered by BangTango will run from 10am Monday 29 July until 10am Wednesday 31 July 2013 (local time). Tickets are strictly subject to availability. Visit www.telstra.com/music for more information.





Telstra Thanks presents Michael Bublé national tour dates:







Saturday, April 26, 2014 – Perth Arena



Wednesday, April 30 and Thursday, May 1, 2014 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena



Tuesday, May 6, 2014 – Adelaide Entertainment Centre



Friday, May 9 and Saturday, May 10, 2014 – Sydney, Allphones Arena



Monday, May 12, 2014 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre











Tickets to the general public go on sale at 10am on Monday 5 August



from Ticketek or 132 849