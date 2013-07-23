Heading_charts
Button_more
Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
Heading_news

MICHAEL BUBLE LIVE AUSTRALIAN TOUR ANNOUNCED

By Staff Reporter
Tue, 23 Jul 2013 10:10:29 +1000

FIVE NUMBER ONE ALBUMS IN AUSTRALIA MORE THAN TWO MILLION ALBUMS SOLD

 

 




Dainty Group is thrilled to announce that MICHAEL BUBLÉ is touring Australia. The Canadian superstar will be here in April and May 2014.  



Michael Bublé has been smashing box office records in  the UK recently where it is the year’s hottest ticket. Originally slated to do six nights at London’s O2 Arena, he was forced to add four extra  shows when the first run sold out in just five minutes. 

As presenting partner of the Australian leg of the tour, Telstra is saying thanks to its customers by giving them the chance to purchase tickets  before the general public. The 48 hour Telstra Thanks Pre Sale powered by BangTango will run from 10am Monday 29 July until 10am Wednesday 31 July 2013 (local time). Tickets are strictly subject to availability. Visit www.telstra.com/music for more information.

   
Telstra Thanks presents Michael Bublé national tour dates:

 

Saturday, April 26, 2014 – Perth Arena

Wednesday, April 30 and Thursday, May 1, 2014 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Tuesday, May 6, 2014 – Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Friday, May 9 and Saturday, May 10, 2014 – Sydney, Allphones Arena

Monday, May 12, 2014 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

 

 

Tickets to the general public go on sale at 10am on Monday 5 August

from Ticketek or 132 849

Heading_relatedcontent
  1. 54

    Rolling Stones Issue Statement About 2011 Tour Reports

    The Rolling Stones have put an end to the stories that a 2011 tour was ever in the works.
    7:52am Feb 03, 2011

  2. EROS RAMAZZOTTI AUSTRALIAN TOUR ANNOUNCED

    .
    2:54pm Jul 15, 2013
  3. 7733

    HorrorPops Book Australian Tour

    Denmark’s rockabilly punk heroes the HorrorPops announce their first Australian tour in five years.
    11:50am Jan 27, 2011
Loader

Button_more
Heading_videos
  1. Uc_ui_catherinebritt_pg_14min02sec

    Catherine Britt - Undercover Interviews

    Catherine Britt chats to Undercover about her latest self-titled album release.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  2. Uc_ui_dankelly_pg_19min25sec

    Dan Kelly - Undercover Interviews

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  3. Uc_ui_jamiecullum_pg_13min53sec

    Jamie Cullum - Undercover Interviews

    Jamie Cullum talks to Undercover about his music career.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  4. Uc_ui_jasonderulo_pg_16min32sec

    Jason Derulo - Undercover Interviews

    Jason Derulo comes in to the Undercover Studio to chat about his music and life o...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  5. Uc_ui_stereophonics_pg_17min30sec

    Stereophonics - Undercover Interviews

    Welsh band Stereophonics have a chat to Undercover about their latest music achie...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  6. Uc_us_catherinebritt_pg_10min10sec

    Catherine Britt - USessions

    Catherine Britt comes into the Undercover studios to play a few songs off her lat...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  7. Uc_us_dankelly_pg_17min15sec

    Dan Kelly - USessions

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  8. Uc_ui_darlenelove_pg_24min46sec

    Darlene Love - Undercover Interviews

    Darlene Love has a chat to Undercover about her 50-years in show business.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  9. Uc_us_rebeccabarnard_pg_14min41sec

    Rebecca Barnard - USessions

    Rebecca Barnard comes into the Undercover studio to play a few songs off her late...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  10. Uc_us_lazysusan_pg_9min58sec

    Lazy Susan - USessions

    Paul Andrews from Lazy Susan plays the tracks ‘Expecting To Change’, ‘Bad Hands’ ...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
Button_more
Heading_gallery
Heading_hottopics
Processing...
Closepopup
Ajax-loader_3