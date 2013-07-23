Heading_charts
Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
Yarraville welcomes Jeff Lang home from the UK

By Staff Reporter
Tue, 23 Jul 2013 10:04:26 +1000

Yarraville welcomes Jeff Lang home from the UK with Chris Russell's Chicken Walk Sat 10 August - The Yarraville Club

Sink down into your seat, nurse your single malt and let Australia's "godfather of back-to-basics-blues" Mr Jeff Lang melt away your sense of time on Saturday the 10th of August at The Yarraville Club. And you'd best settle in early for Melbourne's  Mississippi Delta blues magnate Chris Russell and drummer Dean  Muller (Hoss, Cosmic Psychos) in their uncompromisingly hypnotic boogie  duo Chris Russell's Chicken Walk

"Seeing Jeff Lang was like being at church for three hours - a totally sacred event. He's the man as far as I'm concerned." - John Butler

 "Lang is really the godfather of an Australia-based back-to-basics  blues movement that now encompasses the John Butler Trio, Ash Grunwald  and Xavier Rudd." Bruce Elder, Sydney Morning Herald

Jeff will be back on Australian soil after a tour through the UK in  July 2013 so the The Yarraville Club will be hosting this welcome home  gig of sorts. With 14 solo albums on top of his collaborative work,  including his most recent album, 'Carried In Mind' which won the ARIA  for Best Blues & Roots Album at the 2012 ARIAs, Jeff is a performer  to behold, a voice to be considered and a talent to be cherished. "Lang’s music is as fiercely original as it is moving." - Guitar Player Magazine

 
Visit www.yarravillelive.com to see dinner and show options and book tickets.

