Yarraville welcomes Jeff Lang home from the UK with Chris Russell's Chicken Walk Sat 10 August - The Yarraville Club

Sink down into your seat, nurse your single malt and let Australia's "godfather of back-to-basics-blues" Mr Jeff Lang melt away your sense of time on Saturday the 10th of August at The Yarraville Club. And you'd best settle in early for Melbourne's Mississippi Delta blues magnate Chris Russell and drummer Dean Muller (Hoss, Cosmic Psychos) in their uncompromisingly hypnotic boogie duo Chris Russell's Chicken Walk.



"Seeing Jeff Lang was like being at church for three hours - a totally sacred event. He's the man as far as I'm concerned." - John Butler



"Lang is really the godfather of an Australia-based back-to-basics blues movement that now encompasses the John Butler Trio, Ash Grunwald and Xavier Rudd." Bruce Elder, Sydney Morning Herald



Jeff will be back on Australian soil after a tour through the UK in July 2013 so the The Yarraville Club will be hosting this welcome home gig of sorts. With 14 solo albums on top of his collaborative work, including his most recent album, 'Carried In Mind' which won the ARIA for Best Blues & Roots Album at the 2012 ARIAs, Jeff is a performer to behold, a voice to be considered and a talent to be cherished. "Lang’s music is as fiercely original as it is moving." - Guitar Player Magazine

www.jefflang.com.au



http://chrisrussellschickenwalk.com/



Visit www.yarravillelive.com to see dinner and show options and book tickets.