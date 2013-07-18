Heading_charts
Heading_news

FAT AS BUTTER FESTIVAL CAMPING BALLOT OPENS TODAY, JULY 18

By Staff Reporter
Thu, 18 Jul 2013 14:16:07 +1000

Unlocking every festival goers dream, the registration ballot for the FAB Camp experience has now opened! The camping venue at Shortland Lawn, The Foreshore Newcastle, is conveniently nestled between the city, beach and FAB festival grounds, with immediate access to trains, buses and car parks offering the perfect location for all those ready to pitch a tent and camp at this year's festival.

 

 

Not  only will FAB Camp be a unique journey, but once you arrive, FAB Camp  will be an exclusive camping destination with the style, adventure and  colour of the 'classic' but cool, summer coastal holiday. FAB Camp will  gather the island stylings of a 'beachside camp', where Hawaii meets  Polynesian island soul.

 

The  FAB Camp experience cements Fat As Butter as a 'must do' destination  event on the pristine coastline of NSW. Travellers surrounding the  Newcastle Region and abroad, can now gorge themselves on the mythical  expectations of every festival goers dream... an adventure anticipating  camping festival bounded by beaches and the harbour.

CAMPING BALLOT NOW OPEN!


Click here for more information, (Ballot closes July 24 at 9am) and get pumped for a weekend of buttery goodness!

FAT AS BUTTER October 26, 2013

The Foreshore, Newcastle

 

TICKETS ON SALE – JULY 25

*Successful applicants will be notified and supplied a code for purchase.

**If you register in the Ballot, you are not guaranteed a campsite allocation or obliged to buy a ticket

***Camping subject to license approval. 

