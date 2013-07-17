YACHT CLUB DJS DAPPER DOWN FOR GENTLEMEN OF THE ROAD TOUR BALLARAT DUO TO JOIN MUMFORD & SONS IN THE US FOR SOLD OUT STOPOVERS





Ain’t no party like a Yacht Club party and now, Australia’s favourite mash up duo set their sights on the land of the free. Off the back of last year’s famed Dungog Stopover Festival, Grammy award winners Mumford & Sons have personally invited Yacht Club DJs to join them in Simcoe, Troy, Guthrie and St. Augustine for a series of SOLD OUT Gentlemen of the Road Stopovers.

Armed with their proverbial decks and a bottomless pit of face-melting tunes, Yacht Club DJs will take to the stage alongside the likes of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, HAIM, The Walkmen and The Vaccines - the only Australian act to be invited on the bill.

"At first, it was bit of an odd match to be asked by Mumford & Sons to do Gentleman of the Road in Dungog, but everyone was just up for a good time,” says Yacht Club co-conspirator Guy Chappell. “It’s one of the best festivals we have ever played, so we were stoked to be asked to do the US Stopovers as

well.”

"We get to travel random locations and places you wouldn't necessary go on tour,” Gaz Harrison adds. “Last time, in Dungog, it ended with the Mumford and Edward Sharpe guys dancing on stage with us, so we’re hoping the US shows will be just as good."

Having played major festivals including Splendour in the Grass, Parklife, Groovin’ The Moo and Falls Festival, Yacht Club DJs sure know how to please a crowd, with their fearless repertoire spanning 60’s blues, 90’s pop, Disney soundtracks, death metal and everything in between.

Their recent Mayhem Tour saw a slew of sold out shows across the country, and only minor misdemeanours (that we know of); spurred on by latest mixtape Find Me

A Macchiato Pronto, available here: http://soundcloud.com/yachtclubdjsmusic/find-me-a-macchiato-pronto



GENTLEMEN OF THE ROAD STOPOVER TOUR

YACHT CLUB DJS PLAY FOLLOWING DATES…

Friday, August 23 to Saturday, August 24: SIMCOE - SOLD OUT

w/ Mumford & Sons, Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, Dan Mangan, Phosphorescent, Willy Mason, Old Crow Medicine Show, Hey Rosetta!, The Walkmen, The Vaccines, Justin Townes Earle and Bear’s Den.

Friday, August 30 to Saturday, August 31: TROY - SOLD OUT

w/ Mumford & Sons, Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, Phosphorescent, Willy Mason, Half Moon Run, Old Crow Medicine Show, The Vaccines, Justin Townes Earle, Rubblebucket, Those Darlins and Bear’s Den.

Friday, September 6 to Saturday, September 7: GUTHRIE - SOLD OUT

w/ Mumford & Sons, Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, HAIM, Alabama Shakes, Phosphorescent, Willy Mason, Half Moon Run, The Vaccines, Justin Townes Earle, Those Darlins and Bear’s Den.

Friday, September 13 to Saturday, September 14: ST AUGUSTINE - SOLD OUT

w/ Mumford & Sons, Edward Sharpe & The

Magnetic Zeros, FUN, The Walkmen, Thao & The Get Down Stay Down, Willy

Mason, Half Moon Run, The Vaccines, Justin Townes Earle, Those Darlins and

Bear’s Den.