MEZZANINE RELEASE NEW MUSIC VIDEO

Mezzanine have released a music video for their new single 'Mannequin Man', ahead of their national tour starting this week. Directed by lead guitarist Oliver James and assisted by a crew of talented up and coming Perth based film-makers, the video was premiered on Dom Alessio's Home & Hosed Blog last week and is undoubtedly the band's best effort yet, complimenting the bitter-sweet tone of the song perfectly.

'Mannequin Man' is the first single to be taken from Mezzanine's forthcoming debut album,

recorded at Blackbird Studios under the watchful eye of renowned producer Dave Parkin (Jebediah, Snowman).





Catch them live on the 'Mannequin Man' Tour:



July 18 - FBI Social Club, Sydney



w/ Mohawk Lodge (Canada) & Hailer







July 19 - Alhambra Lounge, Brisbane



w/ Crass Creatures, Galapagos & Gazar Strips







July 20 - Rochester Castle, Melbourne



Black Night Crash w/ Elegant Shiva







July 27 - Beat Nightclub (downstairs), Perth



w/ Dead Owls & Race To Your Face

"Energetically passionate... a cracking live show"



- themusic.com.au







“...sheer power and intensity”



- fasterlouder.com.au







FACEBOOK | UNEARTHED |