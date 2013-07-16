We The People Release - Leon - Single Video

It's a line We The People have been reading and hearing a lot of late. With their harmonies it's no wonder that people are falling in love with their music. - It's infectious.
Since their inception in 2011, We The People have recorded and released four singles (Birds Together (Greed), Superstars, Trees and Leon) and an EP (My Castle), to
producing a single video for Superstars, to receiving triple j unearthed airplay for singles Trees and Leon to support slots for the likes of San Cisco, The Cairos, Boy in a Box, Emperors, Loon Lake and Vydamo.
Single - Leon is out now for free download on triple j unearthed.
NEXT SHOWS
SYDNEY
FRI JULY 19
The Standard
with King Colour, Cuervo & Bad Pony
MELBOURNE
WED JULY 26
The Gasometer
supporting Split Seconds
"If anything, one thing is obvious: We The People need to play in
bigger band rooms, to bigger crowds. If they continue to pull audiences
as eager and enthusiastic as the one on this particular evening at the
Rochy, then hell are these indie-rock fellas going places."
– AU Review
"It's easy to compare two bands, and say "yeah they sound just
like them" but with WE THE PEOPLE, it is their originality that sticks
out"
– adamNOTeve
"It isn't often that one of the strongest memories I had of the
night isn't the headlining band, the jacket on my bedroom doorknob that
reeks of alcohol or the faded, purple stamp on my wrist. But, somehow WE
THE PEOPLE definitely managed it."
– The 59th Sound