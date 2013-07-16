We The People Release - Leon - Single Video

It's a line We The People have been reading and hearing a lot of late. With their harmonies it's no wonder that people are falling in love with their music. - It's infectious.





Since their inception in 2011, We The People have recorded and released four singles (Birds Together (Greed), Superstars, Trees and Leon) and an EP (My Castle), to



producing a single video for Superstars, to receiving triple j unearthed airplay for singles Trees and Leon to support slots for the likes of San Cisco, The Cairos, Boy in a Box, Emperors, Loon Lake and Vydamo.



NEXT SHOWS



SYDNEY



FRI JULY 19



The Standard



with King Colour, Cuervo & Bad Pony



MELBOURNE



WED JULY 26



The Gasometer



supporting Split Seconds







