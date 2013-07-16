Heading_charts
Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
We The People Release - Leon - Single Video

By Staff Reporter
Tue, 16 Jul 2013 16:50:43 +1000

It's a line We The People have been reading and hearing a lot of late. With their harmonies it's no wonder that people are falling in love with their music. - It's infectious.



 Since their inception in 2011, We The People have recorded and released four singles (Birds Together (Greed)SuperstarsTrees and Leonand an EP (My Castle), to

producing a single video for Superstars, to receiving triple j unearthed airplay for singles Trees and Leon to support slots for the likes of San CiscoThe CairosBoy in a BoxEmperorsLoon Lake and Vydamo.

 Single - Leon is out now for free download on triple j unearthed.

NEXT SHOWS
 
SYDNEY

FRI JULY 19

The Standard

with King Colour, Cuervo & Bad Pony

 MELBOURNE

WED JULY 26

The Gasometer

supporting Split Seconds




"If anything, one thing is obvious: We The People need to play in
bigger band rooms, to bigger crowds. If they continue to pull audiences
as eager and enthusiastic as the one on this particular evening at the
Rochy, then hell are these indie-rock fellas going places."

– AU Review



"It's easy to compare two bands, and say "yeah they sound just
like them"  but with WE THE PEOPLE, it is their originality that sticks
out"

– adamNOTeve



"It isn't often that one of the strongest memories I had of the
night isn't the headlining band, the jacket on my bedroom doorknob that
reeks of alcohol or the faded, purple stamp on my wrist. But, somehow WE
THE PEOPLE definitely managed it."

– The 59th Sound

 

