Heading_charts
Button_more
Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
Heading_news

Bell Weather Department

By Staff Reporter
Tue, 16 Jul 2013 14:44:43 +1000

Release new single 'St. Michael's Episode' and Tour Dates .


 


 

  Click here to listen to 'St Michael's Episode'

 

The next chapter in the epic begun by the gleaming tones of single Voodoo Hoodoo, Bell Weather Department's next soundscape, St Michael's Episode is here. The next twist of the Bell Weather Department kaleidoscope, St Michael's Episode is a force unto itself – it will knock you over and pull you under, a  sonorous seduction so sweet you won’t realise you’re drowning.



St michael's episode is searing and  cinematic all at once – a sonic wall so resonant and lush it’s visual,
time and space intertwining on the projector screen of the mind. One of  the ten chapters on Bell Weather Department's debut self-titled LP, the single is ethereal and utterly Olympian, an epic drenched in bright lights and scintillating sound.

 





ST MICHAEL'S EPISODE 

TAKEN FROM THE FORTHCOMING SELF-TITLED ALBUM

DUE FOR RELEASE AUGUST 16 through MGM

 


TOUR DATES  

Fri 2nd Aug
Terrace Bar, Newcastle w/ 'Twin Lakes' 
Fri 16th Aug
Oxford Art Factory (Main room) w/ The Ruminators
 Sat 17th Aug
Mona Vale Hotel, Sydney w/ The Ruminators




facebook.com/bellweatherdepartment

 

Heading_relatedcontent

  1. BELL WEATHER DEPARTMENT Voodoo Hoodoo Video

    Sydney band Bell Weather Department are back to beguile with their delicately honed brand of kaleidoscopic rock n' roll, releasing the captivating video for their new single, 'Voodoo Hoodoo'! Framed by soft lights and lush guitar tone, the video for 'Voodoo Hoodoo' is an exercise in colour and enthralling visuals, showing the boys doing their thing - rockin' out with a heap of intrigue. Coupled with close-ups of sexy instruments, the video is an enticing, dreamy tribute to the art of performance.
    12:20pm May 20, 2013
  2. 9196

    THE WORLD OF EDWARD DEER

    Based in Sydney Australia, Edward Deer is a one man songwriting , producing and performing dynamo armed with just his voice, guitar, a drum kit and loop pedal.
    12:47pm Jul 17, 2012
  3. 6948

    Sleigh Bells Announce Sideshows

    Hipster buzz band of 2010 Sleigh Bells announce two sideshows for summer.
    11:25am Oct 05, 2010
Loader

Button_more
Heading_videos
  1. Uc_ui_catherinebritt_pg_14min02sec

    Catherine Britt - Undercover Interviews

    Catherine Britt chats to Undercover about her latest self-titled album release.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  2. Uc_ui_dankelly_pg_19min25sec

    Dan Kelly - Undercover Interviews

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  3. Uc_ui_jamiecullum_pg_13min53sec

    Jamie Cullum - Undercover Interviews

    Jamie Cullum talks to Undercover about his music career.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  4. Uc_ui_jasonderulo_pg_16min32sec

    Jason Derulo - Undercover Interviews

    Jason Derulo comes in to the Undercover Studio to chat about his music and life o...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  5. Uc_ui_stereophonics_pg_17min30sec

    Stereophonics - Undercover Interviews

    Welsh band Stereophonics have a chat to Undercover about their latest music achie...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  6. Uc_us_catherinebritt_pg_10min10sec

    Catherine Britt - USessions

    Catherine Britt comes into the Undercover studios to play a few songs off her lat...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  7. Uc_us_dankelly_pg_17min15sec

    Dan Kelly - USessions

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  8. Uc_ui_darlenelove_pg_24min46sec

    Darlene Love - Undercover Interviews

    Darlene Love has a chat to Undercover about her 50-years in show business.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  9. Uc_us_rebeccabarnard_pg_14min41sec

    Rebecca Barnard - USessions

    Rebecca Barnard comes into the Undercover studio to play a few songs off her late...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  10. Uc_us_lazysusan_pg_9min58sec

    Lazy Susan - USessions

    Paul Andrews from Lazy Susan plays the tracks ‘Expecting To Change’, ‘Bad Hands’ ...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
Button_more
Heading_gallery
Heading_hottopics
Processing...
Closepopup
Ajax-loader_3