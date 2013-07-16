Release new single 'St. Michael's Episode' and Tour Dates .















The next chapter in the epic begun by the gleaming tones of single Voodoo Hoodoo, Bell Weather Department's next soundscape, St Michael's Episode is here. The next twist of the Bell Weather Department kaleidoscope, St Michael's Episode is a force unto itself – it will knock you over and pull you under, a sonorous seduction so sweet you won’t realise you’re drowning.







St michael's episode is searing and cinematic all at once – a sonic wall so resonant and lush it’s visual,

time and space intertwining on the projector screen of the mind. One of the ten chapters on Bell Weather Department's debut self-titled LP, the single is ethereal and utterly Olympian, an epic drenched in bright lights and scintillating sound.

















ST MICHAEL'S EPISODE



TAKEN FROM THE FORTHCOMING SELF-TITLED ALBUM



DUE FOR RELEASE AUGUST 16 through MGM







TOUR DATES



Fri 2nd Aug

Terrace Bar, Newcastle w/ 'Twin Lakes'

Fri 16th Aug

Oxford Art Factory (Main room) w/ The Ruminators

Sat 17th Aug

Mona Vale Hotel, Sydney w/ The Ruminators







