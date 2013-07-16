Heading_charts
Button_more
Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
Heading_news

The Peoples Market - Out West

By Staff Reporter
Tue, 16 Jul 2013 09:58:38 +1000

. . . Get ready for our second instalment!

 

 

 


We all remember the good old days in Collingwood, and now we're back  doing a series of Winter events in West Melbourne. Join us as we bring  back to you all the good stuff. Yummy food, juicy drinks, market  vendors, and entertainment! 

This friday from 5 - 1am, and Saturday from 12pm - 1am we will be  putting on a show for you at 145 Rosslyn Street, West Melbourne. It is  the second of it's type, and it promises to be bigger and better then  the first. We have relocated to a Winter-proof warehouse, that will  protect you from the rain and wind. 

There will only be a handful of these events before we relaunch for  Summer at our fourth PM venue, so don't miss out. It is not a weekly  occurance. Food trucks, live art installations, market vendors, DJ's and an all round comfy drinking arena. Shake those Winter blues, and come  check out our newest drinking hole. 

 

For more info on the Peoples Market www.peoplesmarket.com.au

....

Heading_relatedcontent
  1. 8859

    RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS & THE KILLERS HEADLINE THE 2013 BIG DAY OUT

    Ken West, Big Day Out promoter has penned a letter revealing some surprises for the The Big Day Out 2013.
    9:23am Jul 16, 2012
  2. 9409

    UNDERCOVER Q&A WITH ME

    Melbourne four-piece ME will be releasing their debut album ‘Even The Odd Ones Out’ on Lizard King Records on 25 January 2013.
    11:09am Jan 14, 2013
  3. 4489

    Splendour In The Grass Ticket Update

    Music fans trying to purchase tickets to the Splendour In The Grass music festival today where inconvenienced by a technical stuff-up by Westpac Bank.
    4:02pm May 05, 2011
Loader

Button_more
Heading_videos
  1. Uc_ui_catherinebritt_pg_14min02sec

    Catherine Britt - Undercover Interviews

    Catherine Britt chats to Undercover about her latest self-titled album release.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  2. Uc_ui_dankelly_pg_19min25sec

    Dan Kelly - Undercover Interviews

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  3. Uc_ui_jamiecullum_pg_13min53sec

    Jamie Cullum - Undercover Interviews

    Jamie Cullum talks to Undercover about his music career.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  4. Uc_ui_jasonderulo_pg_16min32sec

    Jason Derulo - Undercover Interviews

    Jason Derulo comes in to the Undercover Studio to chat about his music and life o...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  5. Uc_ui_stereophonics_pg_17min30sec

    Stereophonics - Undercover Interviews

    Welsh band Stereophonics have a chat to Undercover about their latest music achie...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  6. Uc_us_catherinebritt_pg_10min10sec

    Catherine Britt - USessions

    Catherine Britt comes into the Undercover studios to play a few songs off her lat...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  7. Uc_us_dankelly_pg_17min15sec

    Dan Kelly - USessions

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  8. Uc_ui_darlenelove_pg_24min46sec

    Darlene Love - Undercover Interviews

    Darlene Love has a chat to Undercover about her 50-years in show business.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  9. Uc_us_rebeccabarnard_pg_14min41sec

    Rebecca Barnard - USessions

    Rebecca Barnard comes into the Undercover studio to play a few songs off her late...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  10. Uc_us_lazysusan_pg_9min58sec

    Lazy Susan - USessions

    Paul Andrews from Lazy Susan plays the tracks ‘Expecting To Change’, ‘Bad Hands’ ...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
Button_more
Heading_gallery
Heading_hottopics
Processing...
Closepopup
Ajax-loader_3