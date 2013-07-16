The Peoples Market - Out West

. . . Get ready for our second instalment!



We all remember the good old days in Collingwood, and now we're back doing a series of Winter events in West Melbourne. Join us as we bring back to you all the good stuff. Yummy food, juicy drinks, market vendors, and entertainment!



This friday from 5 - 1am, and Saturday from 12pm - 1am we will be putting on a show for you at 145 Rosslyn Street, West Melbourne. It is the second of it's type, and it promises to be bigger and better then the first. We have relocated to a Winter-proof warehouse, that will protect you from the rain and wind.



There will only be a handful of these events before we relaunch for Summer at our fourth PM venue, so don't miss out. It is not a weekly occurance. Food trucks, live art installations, market vendors, DJ's and an all round comfy drinking arena. Shake those Winter blues, and come check out our newest drinking hole.

For more info on the Peoples Market www.peoplesmarket.com.au

....