TRAVIS – one of the UK’s best loved bands returns

Over eight million albums sold, two #1’s, three Brit awards and five top 10 singles: after a five-year hiatus TRAVIS – one of the UK’s best loved bands – return with their seventh album, Where You Stand. Due out Friday 16 August, Where You Stand is released on the band’s re-launched Red Telephone Box label via Kobalt Label Services.

Creators of finely crafted, mesmeric pop gems, TRAVIS is the band behind much-loved hits “Turn”, “Sing”, and the global smash “Why Does It Always Rain On Me?”. The brand new 11-track LP is the long-awaited follow-up to the Glasgow outfit’s 2008 album, Ode to J. Smith.



Where You Stand sees the newly invigorated TRAVIS – singer/guitarist Fran Healy, bassist Dougie Payne, guitarist Andy Dunlop and drummer Neil Primrose – teaming up with “Super Swede” producer Michael Ilbert (The Hives/The Cardigans). Writing and recording took place in London, Norway, New York and Berlin, including a production stint at the German capital’s legendary Hansa Studios. At Hansa TRAVIS revelled in layering the famous synths David Bowie first used on his seminal disc Low, while recording ultimately took place on the sound desk utilised for Radiohead’s OK Computer – and, coincidentally, TRAVIS’s very own breakthrough album, 1999’s The Man Who.

Lead single “Moving” is instantly anthemic, a technicolour first taste of what fans can expect of the

four-piece’s cinematic new album. “Moving” has been brought to life in a clever, attention-grabbing clip featuring cutting-edge animation by MPC’s Motion Design Studio and Visual FX artists,

with no post production. TRAVIS gather round a fire to fight off the biting cold, before a series of animations – from running men to galloping horses – are projected onto their breath. “Everyone on set became five-years-old, wide-eyed all day, watching real magic,” describes Fran Healy of the clip. “Lots of ooohs and aahhs. It was very cool.”

In June TRAVIS made their triumphant live return at London’s Islington Assembly Hall – their first gig in the city since 2008 – and recently performed at Scotland’s T in the Park. In August they’ll hit V Festival.

“When you’re in a band, you’re in a band forever – it’s a life thing,” says Healy, of the multi-platinum outfit’s highly anticipated return to the world stage. “For me it’s family.”

TRAVIS | WHERE YOU STAND| AUG 16



