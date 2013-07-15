FLEETWOOD MAC: 2ND BRISBANE & PERTH SHOWS ADDED!

A second and final Brisbane show will take place on Thursday November 14 at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre and a second and final Perth show will take place on Saturday November 23 at Perth Arena.

Tickets for these additional shows go on sale 11am Monday July 8.

American Express Cardmembers have the opportunity to purchase tickets first during an exclusive pre-sale beginning at 12 noon Wednesday July 3.

Live Nation members can be among the first to access tickets during the exclusive pre-sale beginning 2pm Friday July 5. Sign up at www.livenation.com.au

All other shows on sale now.

Fleetwood Mac’s spectacular two-hour-plus show reunites the multi-Grammy winning, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees on stage to deliver many of their classic and most beloved songs including ‘The Chain’, ‘Dreams’, ‘Second Hand News’, ‘Rhiannon’, ‘Sara’, ‘Gold Dust Woman’, ‘Tusk’, ‘Looking Out for Love’, ‘Don’t Stop’, ‘Go Your Own Way’... the list goes on.

The current line-up includes Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham along with Fleetwood Mac founders Mick Fleetwood and John McVie.

“We are thrilled to return to Australia where we’ve always loved performing. Our fans there are phenomenal,” commented the group in a joint statement.

This will be Fleetwood Mac’s first series of concerts since 2009’s sold-out Unleashed Tour.

‘Rumours’ – the 1977 album that made Fleetwood Mac one of the world’s most iconic bands, garnered universal critical praise, earned the Grammy for Album of the Year and more than 40 million sales worldwide – celebrated its 35th anniversary this February with the release of both an expanded and super deluxe editions (through Warner Music Aust).

In addition to the ‘Rumours’ reissue, last month Fleetwood Mac released a four-track EP, ‘Extended Play’, comprising of three new songs and one “lost song” from the 1973 Buckingham Nicks days; their first new material in more than a decade.

With a career spanning more than four decades and global album sales amassing more than 100 million, Fleetwood Mac live is not to be missed.