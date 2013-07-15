Heading_charts
Button_more
Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
Heading_news

FLEETWOOD MAC: 2ND BRISBANE & PERTH SHOWS ADDED!

By Staff Reporter
Mon, 15 Jul 2013 14:55:55 +1000

.

To keep up with the overwhelming ticket demand, extra Brisbane and Perth shows have been added to the legendary FLEETWOOD MAC’s forthcoming Australian tour.

A second and final Brisbane show will take place on Thursday November 14 at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre and a second and final Perth show will take place on Saturday November 23 at Perth Arena.

Tickets for these additional shows go on sale 11am Monday July 8.

American Express Cardmembers have the opportunity to purchase tickets first during an exclusive pre-sale beginning at 12 noon Wednesday July 3.

Live Nation members can be among the first to access tickets during the exclusive pre-sale beginning 2pm Friday July 5. Sign up at www.livenation.com.au

All other shows on sale now.

Fleetwood Mac’s spectacular two-hour-plus show reunites the multi-Grammy winning, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees on stage to deliver many of their classic and most beloved songs including ‘The Chain’, ‘Dreams’, ‘Second Hand News’, ‘Rhiannon’, ‘Sara’, ‘Gold Dust Woman’, ‘Tusk’, ‘Looking Out for Love’, ‘Don’t Stop’, ‘Go Your Own Way’... the list goes on.

The current line-up includes Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham along with Fleetwood Mac founders Mick Fleetwood and John McVie.

“We are thrilled to return to Australia where we’ve always loved performing. Our fans there are phenomenal,” commented the group in a joint statement.

This will be Fleetwood Mac’s first series of concerts since 2009’s sold-out Unleashed Tour.

‘Rumours’ – the 1977 album that made Fleetwood Mac one of the world’s most iconic bands, garnered universal critical praise, earned the Grammy for Album of the Year and more than 40 million sales worldwide – celebrated its 35th anniversary this February with the release of both an expanded and super deluxe editions (through Warner Music Aust).

In addition to the ‘Rumours’ reissue, last month Fleetwood Mac released a four-track EP, ‘Extended Play’, comprising of three new songs and one “lost song” from the 1973 Buckingham Nicks days; their first new material in more than a decade.

With a career spanning more than four decades and global album sales amassing more than 100 million, Fleetwood Mac live is not to be missed.

SYDNEY   ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE    ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE    sold out    

SYDNEY   ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE    MONDAY NOVEMBER 11    

BRISBANE   ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE    THURSDAY NOVEMBER 14    2ND show*    

HUNTER VALLEY    HOPE ESTATE WINERY    SATURDAY NOVEMBER 16    

ADELAIDE   ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE    TUESDAY NOVEMBER 19    

PERTH   PERTH ARENA    FRIDAY NOVEMBER 22    

PERTH   PERTH ARENA    SATURDAY NOVEMBER 23    2nd show*    

MELBOURNE    ROD LAVER ARENA    TUESDAY NOVEMBER 26    sold out    

MELBOURNE   ROD LAVER ARENA    WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 27    

GEELONG   THE HILL WINERY    SATURDAY NOVEMBER 30*    sold out    

BRISBANE   ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE    MONDAY DECEMBER 2    


*TICKETS ON SALE 11AM MONDAY JULY 8

American Express Cardmembers pre-sale: 12noon Wednesday July 3 until 9.00am Friday July 5

www.facebook.com/americanexpressaustralia

My Live Nation & Ticketek pre-sale: 2.00pm Friday July 5 until 5.00pm Sunday July 7
For complete tour and ticket information, visit: www.fleetwoodmac.com & www.livenation.com.au

*Geelong winery show presented by a day on the green www.adayonthegreen.com.au 

Heading_relatedcontent
  1. 8030

    Fleetwood Mac Threaten Adele On This Week’s Charts

    The reissue of Fleetwood Mac’s classic Rumours almost trumps Adele on this week’s ARIA Chart.
    11:41am May 23, 2011
  2. 9190

    STEVIE NICKS CONFIRMS FLEETWOOD MAC REUNION IN 2013

    Stevie Nicks has confirmed that 2013 is the year that Fleetwood Mac will reunite and tour with "everyone" on board.
    3:16pm Jul 12, 2012
  3. 9400

    FLEETWOOD MAC REISSUE RUMOURS

    Having already announced a reunion tour, Fleetwood Mac have just announced the details of the reissue of their album Rumours, which happens to be the eighth biggest selling album of all time.
    1:01pm Dec 14, 2012
Loader

Button_more
Heading_videos
  1. Uc_ui_catherinebritt_pg_14min02sec

    Catherine Britt - Undercover Interviews

    Catherine Britt chats to Undercover about her latest self-titled album release.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  2. Uc_ui_dankelly_pg_19min25sec

    Dan Kelly - Undercover Interviews

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  3. Uc_ui_jamiecullum_pg_13min53sec

    Jamie Cullum - Undercover Interviews

    Jamie Cullum talks to Undercover about his music career.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  4. Uc_ui_jasonderulo_pg_16min32sec

    Jason Derulo - Undercover Interviews

    Jason Derulo comes in to the Undercover Studio to chat about his music and life o...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  5. Uc_ui_stereophonics_pg_17min30sec

    Stereophonics - Undercover Interviews

    Welsh band Stereophonics have a chat to Undercover about their latest music achie...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  6. Uc_us_catherinebritt_pg_10min10sec

    Catherine Britt - USessions

    Catherine Britt comes into the Undercover studios to play a few songs off her lat...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  7. Uc_us_dankelly_pg_17min15sec

    Dan Kelly - USessions

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  8. Uc_ui_darlenelove_pg_24min46sec

    Darlene Love - Undercover Interviews

    Darlene Love has a chat to Undercover about her 50-years in show business.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  9. Uc_us_rebeccabarnard_pg_14min41sec

    Rebecca Barnard - USessions

    Rebecca Barnard comes into the Undercover studio to play a few songs off her late...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  10. Uc_us_lazysusan_pg_9min58sec

    Lazy Susan - USessions

    Paul Andrews from Lazy Susan plays the tracks ‘Expecting To Change’, ‘Bad Hands’ ...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
Button_more
Heading_gallery
Heading_hottopics
Processing...
Closepopup
Ajax-loader_3