EROS RAMAZZOTTI AUSTRALIAN TOUR ANNOUNCED

.

Live Nation in association with Abstract Entertainment are proud to announce the Australian tour of Italian pop/rock superstar, acclaimed guitarist and songwriter EROS RAMAZZOTTI in his “NOI” WORLD TOUR 2013.

Recording in both Italian and Spanish, Eros is a phenomenon throughout Europe, South America and with Italians all over the world. His concerts are internationally renowned for their excitement and first-class production.

Tickets go on sale at 9am, Thursday July 18.

My Live Nation members can be among the first to purchase tickets during the exclusive pre-sale beginning 11am this Monday, July 15. Head to www.livenation.com.au to register.

During his 29-year career Eros has sold more than 55 million records, releasing eleven studio albums, compilations and live albums as well as 37 singles, transcending traditional musical boundaries.

Eros first gained international success in 1993, with the release of Tutte storie, which amassed six million album sales and occupied the top five in every country already charmed by his undisputed talents. This critical and commercial success also led to numerous accolades including ‘International Male Artist of the Year’ at the Echo Awards, Goldene Kamera, Italian Music Awards, Telegatto Awards and World Music Awards.

US record company mogul Clive Davis was so seduced by Eros’ talent, Davis encouraged him to hold a concert at New York City’s Radio City Hall. The show was a sell out and Eros was the first Italian artist to grace the prestigious stage.

His remarkable appeal is derived from his unique, commanding voice, his energetic performance of catchy, melodic tunes, delivering passionate autobiographical ballads with rich instrumentation.

Hit singles include: Cuori agitati, Nuovi eroi, In certi momenti , Musica è, In ogni senso, Tutte storie, Dove c'è musica, Stilelibero, Calma apparente, Ali e radici and Noi. He has also recorded duets with Cher, Tina Turner, Andrea Bocelli, Anastacia, Joe Cocker, Luciano Pavarotti, Ricky Martin, Nicole Scherzinger and many more.

Italian superstar EROS RAMAZZOTTI mesmerised crowds when he delivered his debut Australian performances in 2008, demonstrating why he is one of Italy's greatest ever performers.

EROS RAMAZZOTTI "NOI" 2013 AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES

MELBOURNE | ROD LAVER ARENA | FRIDAY NOVEMBER 15

BRISBANE | CONVENTION AND EXHIBITION CENTRE | SUNDAY NOVEMBER 17

SYDNEY | ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE | WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 20

PERTH | CHALLENGE STADIUM | SATURDAY NOVEMBER 23

TICKETS ON SALE 9AM, THURSDAY JULY 18

My Live Nation pre-sale: 11am Monday July 15 – 11am Tuesday July 16

Ticket Agent pre-sale: 1pm Tuesday July 16 – 5pm Wednesday July 17