Heading_charts
Button_more
Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
Heading_news

EROS RAMAZZOTTI AUSTRALIAN TOUR ANNOUNCED

By Staff Reporter
Mon, 15 Jul 2013 14:54:11 +1000

.

Live Nation in association with Abstract Entertainment are proud to announce the Australian tour of Italian pop/rock superstar, acclaimed guitarist and songwriter EROS RAMAZZOTTI in his “NOI” WORLD TOUR 2013.

Recording in both Italian and Spanish, Eros is a phenomenon throughout Europe, South America and with Italians all over the world. His concerts are internationally renowned for their excitement and first-class production.

Tickets go on sale at 9am, Thursday July 18.

My Live Nation members can be among the first to purchase tickets during the exclusive pre-sale beginning 11am this Monday, July 15. Head to www.livenation.com.au to register.

During his 29-year career Eros has sold more than 55 million records, releasing eleven studio albums, compilations and live albums as well as 37 singles, transcending traditional musical boundaries.

Eros first gained international success in 1993, with the release of Tutte storie, which amassed six million album sales and occupied the top five in every country already charmed by his undisputed talents. This critical and commercial success also led to numerous accolades including ‘International Male Artist of the Year’ at the Echo Awards, Goldene Kamera, Italian Music Awards, Telegatto Awards and World Music Awards. 

US record company mogul Clive Davis was so seduced by Eros’ talent, Davis encouraged him to hold a concert at New York City’s Radio City Hall. The show was a sell out and Eros was the first Italian artist to grace the prestigious stage.

His remarkable appeal is derived from his unique, commanding voice, his energetic performance of catchy, melodic tunes, delivering passionate autobiographical ballads with rich instrumentation.

Hit singles include: Cuori agitatiNuovi eroiIn certi momenti , Musica èIn ogni sensoTutte storie, Dove c'è musicaStileliberoCalma apparenteAli e radici and Noi. He has also recorded duets with Cher, Tina Turner, Andrea Bocelli, Anastacia, Joe Cocker, Luciano Pavarotti, Ricky Martin, Nicole Scherzinger and many more. 

Italian superstar EROS RAMAZZOTTI mesmerised crowds when he delivered his debut Australian performances in 2008, demonstrating why he is one of Italy's greatest ever performers. 

EROS RAMAZZOTTI "NOI" 2013 AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES

MELBOURNE | ROD LAVER ARENA | FRIDAY NOVEMBER 15
BRISBANE | CONVENTION AND EXHIBITION CENTRE | SUNDAY NOVEMBER 17
SYDNEY | ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE | WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 20
PERTH | CHALLENGE STADIUM | SATURDAY NOVEMBER 23

 

TICKETS ON SALE 9AM, THURSDAY JULY 18

My Live Nation pre-sale: 11am Monday July 15 – 11am Tuesday July 16

Ticket Agent pre-sale: 1pm Tuesday July 16 – 5pm Wednesday July 17

Heading_relatedcontent

  1. MICHAEL BUBLE LIVE AUSTRALIAN TOUR ANNOUNCED

    FIVE NUMBER ONE ALBUMS IN AUSTRALIA MORE THAN TWO MILLION ALBUMS SOLD
    10:10am Jul 23, 2013
  2. 4720

    Dolly Parton The Australian Tour Is A Goer

    Dates have just been announced for country icon Dolly Parton’s Australian tour.
    12:09pm Jun 03, 2011
  3. 7733

    HorrorPops Book Australian Tour

    Denmark’s rockabilly punk heroes the HorrorPops announce their first Australian tour in five years.
    11:50am Jan 27, 2011
Loader

Button_more
Heading_videos
  1. Uc_ui_catherinebritt_pg_14min02sec

    Catherine Britt - Undercover Interviews

    Catherine Britt chats to Undercover about her latest self-titled album release.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  2. Uc_ui_dankelly_pg_19min25sec

    Dan Kelly - Undercover Interviews

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  3. Uc_ui_jamiecullum_pg_13min53sec

    Jamie Cullum - Undercover Interviews

    Jamie Cullum talks to Undercover about his music career.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  4. Uc_ui_jasonderulo_pg_16min32sec

    Jason Derulo - Undercover Interviews

    Jason Derulo comes in to the Undercover Studio to chat about his music and life o...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  5. Uc_ui_stereophonics_pg_17min30sec

    Stereophonics - Undercover Interviews

    Welsh band Stereophonics have a chat to Undercover about their latest music achie...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  6. Uc_us_catherinebritt_pg_10min10sec

    Catherine Britt - USessions

    Catherine Britt comes into the Undercover studios to play a few songs off her lat...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  7. Uc_us_dankelly_pg_17min15sec

    Dan Kelly - USessions

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  8. Uc_ui_darlenelove_pg_24min46sec

    Darlene Love - Undercover Interviews

    Darlene Love has a chat to Undercover about her 50-years in show business.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  9. Uc_us_rebeccabarnard_pg_14min41sec

    Rebecca Barnard - USessions

    Rebecca Barnard comes into the Undercover studio to play a few songs off her late...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  10. Uc_us_lazysusan_pg_9min58sec

    Lazy Susan - USessions

    Paul Andrews from Lazy Susan plays the tracks ‘Expecting To Change’, ‘Bad Hands’ ...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
Button_more
Heading_gallery
Heading_hottopics
Processing...
Closepopup
Ajax-loader_3