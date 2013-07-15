BERNARD FANNING UNVEILS NEW VIDEO IN LINE WITH DEPARTURES TOUR

Having officially kicked off his national Departures Tour last night, Bernard Fanning has also lifted the lid on a new video for ‘Tell Me How It Ends’ - ever so aptly recorded and filmed LIVE at Studio 301 in Byron Bay. The track was especially re-recorded by Nick DiDia (Powderfinger, Pearl Jam, Rage Against The Machine) and filmed by long time collaborator Paul Butler from 50/50 Films. It provides but a taste of Bernard’s live show - with all the bells, whistles and voltage his new album Departures so boldly demands. Watch it here:









Boasting a #1 ARIA Chart debut and a slew of national press, Departures has seen Brisbane’s favourite son embraced by the nation once again. Tickets to his upcoming tour are selling fast, with Sydney, Melbourne, Newcastle, Wollongong and Gold Coast all now SOLD OUT. Add to that repeat sell outs in Brisbane and Perth, and you’ve got one exceedingly hot ticket!



Bernard Fanning’s #1 ARIA Charting album Departures is out now via Dew Process/Universal Music Australia. Tickets to Bernard’s national tour are on sale now.



BERNARD FANNING - THE DEPARTURES TOUR with special guests BIG SCARY and VANCE JOY

Tuesday 16 July: Empire Theatre, Toowoomba

Tickets from Venue box office | 1300 655 299 | empiretheatre.com.au, or bernardfanning.com

All Ages, Licensed.

Thursday 18 July: The Tivoli, Brisbane - SOLD OUT

Saturday 20 July: The Tivoli, Brisbane - SOLD OUT

Friday 19 July: Arts Theatre: The Arts Centre, Gold Coast - SOLD OUT

Friday 26 – Sunday 28 July: Splendour In The Grass - SOLD OUT

Tuesday 30 July: Newcastle Civic Theatre, Newcastle - SOLD OUT

Thursday 1 August: Anita’s Theatre, Wollongong - SOLD OUT

Friday 2 August: Enmore Theatre, Sydney - SOLD OUT

Sunday 4 August: Royal Theatre – National Convention Centre, Canberra

Tickets available from Ticketek |132 849 | ticketek.com.au, or bernardfanning.com All Ages, Licensed.

Friday 9 August: Palace Theatre, Melbourne - SOLD OUT

Saturday 10 August: Geelong Performing Arts Centre – Costa Hall, Geelong - SELLING FAST

Tickets available from GPAC | 03 5225 1200 | gpac.org.au or bernardfanning.com All Ages, Licensed.

Tuesday 13 August: Wrest Point, Hobart

Tickets available from Wrest Point Service Centre | 1300 795 257 | TixTas.com.au, or bernardfanning.com 18+, Licensed.

Thursday 15 August: Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide

Tickets available from Venue*Tix | 08 8225 8888 | venuetix.com.au, or bernardfanning.com

All Ages, Licensed.

Saturday 17 August: Kuranda Amphitheatre, Cairns

With Additional Special Guests: The Rubens, The Medics and Snakadaktal

Tickets available from Cairns Civic Centre Theatre

foyer (cnr Florence and Sheridan), TicketLINK, 1300 855 835,

ticketlink.com.au, or bernardfanning.com All Ages, Licensed. Children under 12 free.

Sunday 18 August: The Venue, Townsville

Tickets available from Ticketek |132 849 | ticketek.com.au, or bernardfanning.com 18+, Licensed.

Tuesday 20 August: Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton

Tickets available from Venue box office, 07 4927 4111, pilbeamtheatre.com.au or bernardfanning.com



All Ages, Licensed.

Wednesday 21 August: Entertainment Convention Centre – Plenary Halls, Mackay

Tickets available from Mackay Tix, 07 4961 9700, www.mackayecc.com.au/discover_whats_on/purchase_tickets_online or bernardfanning.com 18+, Licensed.

Sunday 25 August: Astor Theatre, Perth - SOLD OUT

Monday 26 August: Astor Theatre, Perth – SOLD OUT