.

Support acts announced for BARN OWL (USA) Australian Tour 2013 In less than a month, San Francisco guitar-drone duo, Barn Owl kick off their first ever tour of Australia – and the support acts to join them in each city have now been revealed.

In Sydney, witness the haunted psychedelic and ethereal soundscapes of six-piece, Dead China Doll who’ll dish up both beauty and chaos on the night, alongside Broadcasting Transmitter – an improvisational group with members from The Laurels. Their music warps recklessly between hypnotic synthesized drones and apocalyptic feedback-induced freak-outs – all in an attempt to reach altered

states of consciousness. Also catch the presenter of FBi Radio’s Ears Have Ears program, Brooke

Olsen, DJing on the night.

In Perth, the full line-up of Tura New Music’s biennial Totally Huge New Music Festival opening

party is yet to be revealed, but confirmed along with Barn Owl is Japan’s Haco who’s music is based on the principles of post-punk, electroacoustics, avant-garde, improvisation, post-rock, environmental sound, and technology, and accompanied with visuals by Mariko Tajiri. Plus Melbourne arts group, Speak Percussion and producer Terminal Sound System will present City Jungle – exploring 90’s drum’n’bass, jungle and glitch in collaboration with fragmented beats, distorted classical timbres and ambient resonances.

Support acts for the Barn Owl show in Melbourne include five-piece Zond, who’ll obliterate you with noise, elements of black metal, shoe gaze, doom and epic rock; and Miles Brown formerly of Heirs presents

his solo work, Miles Brown (Night Terrors), which explores the Theremin and analogue synth in a more electronic setting from morbid electro, to cold minimal synth and hyperactive space disco. Kane Ikin will also unleash his mechanical, yet natural solo beats, which speak on a near-primal level.

DATES AND TICKET INFO: