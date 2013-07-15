Heading_charts
BARN OWL (USA) Australian Tour 2013

By Staff Reporter
Mon, 15 Jul 2013 13:08:48 +1000

.

Support acts announced for  BARN OWL (USA) Australian Tour 2013
 
In less than a month, San Francisco guitar-drone duo, Barn Owl kick off their first ever tour of Australia – and the support acts to join them in each city have now been revealed.

In Sydney, witness the haunted psychedelic and ethereal soundscapes of six-piece, Dead China Doll who’ll dish up both beauty and chaos on the night, alongside Broadcasting Transmitter – an improvisational group with members from The Laurels. Their music warps recklessly between hypnotic synthesized drones and apocalyptic feedback-induced freak-outs – all in an attempt to reach altered
states of consciousness. Also catch the presenter of FBi Radio’s Ears Have Ears program, Brooke
Olsen, DJing on the night. 

 

In Perth, the full line-up of Tura New Music’s biennial Totally Huge New Music Festival opening
party is yet to be revealed, but confirmed along with Barn Owl is Japan’s Haco who’s music is based on the principles of post-punk, electroacoustics, avant-garde, improvisation, post-rock, environmental sound, and technology, and accompanied with visuals by Mariko Tajiri. Plus Melbourne arts group, Speak Percussion and producer Terminal Sound System will present City Jungle – exploring 90’s drum’n’bass, jungle and glitch in collaboration with fragmented beats, distorted classical timbres and ambient resonances.

Support acts for the Barn Owl show in Melbourne include five-piece Zond, who’ll obliterate you with noise, elements of black metal, shoe gaze, doom and epic rock; and Miles Brown formerly of Heirs presents
his solo work, Miles Brown (Night Terrors), which explores the Theremin and analogue synth in a more electronic setting from morbid electro, to cold minimal synth and hyperactive space disco. Kane Ikin will also unleash his mechanical, yet natural solo beats, which speak on a near-primal level.

 
 
DATES AND TICKET INFO:
 
Wednesday August 7 – Goodgod Small Club,
Sydney with Barn Owl, Dead
China Doll, Broadcasting Transmitter and DJ Brooke Olsen.
Tickets from
lifeisnoise.com and Oztix
 
Friday August 9 – Tura New Music presents: Totally
Huge New Music Festival 2013 – The Opening Party, The Bakery, Perth with Barn Owl, Haco and Speak Percussion
Tickets from lifeisnoise.com,
Heatseeker, Ticketek and Now Baking.
 
Saturday August 10 – Northcote Social Club, Melbourne
with Barn Owl, Zond,Miles Brown (Night Terrors) and Kane Ikin.
Tickets from
lifeisnoise.com and northcotesocialclub.com / ph: 1300 724 867
 

SUPPORT ACT LINKS:
 

SYDNEY

Dead China Doll

Facebook
http://www.facebook.com/pages/Dead-China-Doll/42869543270

Youtube
- http://youtu.be/4vKJjzNGpzc

Website
- http://facefuckersuniteforaids.blogspot.com.au/

 

Broadcasting Transmitter

Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/cosmicevil

Vimeo -
http://vimeo.com/44086353

Website
- http://skydreams.com.au/music/broadcasting-transmitter/

 

PERTH
Tura New Music: http://www.tura.com.au/
Speak Percussion: http://speakpercussion.com/
 

MELBOURE Zond

Facebook
- https://www.facebook.com/pages/ZOND/164584935699

YouTube
- http://youtu.be/5hXbkIjRJd8

Website
- http://www.kemado.com/?artist=zond

 

Miles Brown (Night Terrors)

Facebook
- https://www.facebook.com/M1le5Br0wn

YouTube
- http://youtu.be/Ikz3fD5cDMc

 

Kane Ikin

Facebook
- https://www.facebook.com/kaneikin.music

YouTube
- http://youtu.be/tUNQENXDAWk

Website
- http://kaneikin.com/

 

 
BARN OWL LINKS:
