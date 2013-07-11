Heading_charts
Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
MIFF 2013 Tickets On Sale Now

By Staff Reporter
Thu, 11 Jul 2013 15:31:56 +1000

With the program launched last week, MIFF 2013 is officially in full swing, and sessions are already selling
out! Book your tickets now to make sure you see everything you want to see.

The Box Office is now open daily from 11am until 7pm. From 26 July through 11 August the Box Office will be open from 10am until 9pm (or until the start of the last session). Alternatively, you can beat the queue and book online or via the apps at any time.

If your desired session does sell out, never fear. MIFF operates standby queues for all sold-out sessions
(excluding special events). Standby queues may be processed up to 15 minutes after the session starts, and admission is not guaranteed. The best way to ensure you get a seat is to book now.

And remember: MIFF has so many films on offer, for all tastes – why not take a punt and discover something incredible!

ONLINE SCREENINGS   

In an Australian first, each film screening in MIFF's TeleScope section will have an extra 'online screening room' accessible from anywhere within Australia, for 24 hours following its first cinema screening.


