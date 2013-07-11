Heading_charts
Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
Heading_news

SUPER BEST FRIENDS ANNOUNCE TOUR

By Staff Reporter
Thu, 11 Jul 2013 15:20:40 +1000

In between recording their next shout-a-long anthem and rubbing shoulders with the country's leaders, Canberra's finest slacker punk trio Super Best Friends have found time to squeeze in a series of pre-season training shows as they gear up for the release of a new single and music video.

 

The 1,2,3! Tour will see the band play shows in Canberra, Sydney &
Melbourne on the 1st, 2nd & 3rd of August with a fistful of new  songs and some fine local supports in tow.

The Besties (as they’re known to their fans) kicked off 2013 with a bang,  touring with Emperors in WA, following up last year’s ‘Handshake’ EP  Tour which saw the band headline in Queensland, New South Wales,  Victoria and South Australia.

 

 They’ve previously supported acts like British India, Children Collide, Violent Soho and Hunting Grounds on the road and Birds Of Tokyo, Frenzal Rhomb, Regurgitator, The Beards and Regular John at home.

Gun Fever, Reckoning Entertainment & International Music Concepts present

 

SUPER BEST FRIENDS  THE 1,2,3! TOUR


 Aug 1 - Phoenix Bar, Canberra w/ Too Soon! & Revellers

Aug 2 - 'Mum' @ The World Bar, Sydney  w/ special guests

Aug 3 - 'Black Night Crash' @ Rochester Castle, Melbourne

w/ special guests

