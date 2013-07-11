Heading_charts
Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
All The Colours gentlemen are poised to release their latest single - Shame

By Staff Reporter
Thu, 11 Jul 2013 14:08:11 +1000

The suave and erudite All The Colours gentlemen are poised to release their latest single 'Shame' from their self-titled forthcoming debut album (September 2013).

 
 
 
Following from singles 'Love Like This' and 'Second To None', 'Shame'
again highlights the band’s knack for wrapping classic songwriting in a warm wave of vintage sonic production. From the growling intro to the  whiskey-soaked guitars, the track oozes a dapper and sophisticated charm mixed with sex in the coatroom of a plush hotel.

Shame was penned by the band's front man Josh Moriarty (of Miami Horror), who was inspired by footage of a young Michael Jackson clapping and  stamping his feet during an interview, in a rare moment of  complete unguardedness. The resulting track is a playful yet defiant  reminder to value your sense of identity and integrity no matter what. 

In 2012 All The Colours supported Ladyhawke on her national tour and played summer festivals Peats Ridge and Pyramid Rock. In 2013 the band have already supported Birds of Tokyo on their national tour and are gearing up for a slue of East Coast shows to promote their own album release. 
In advance of that All The Colours announce the launch dates for Shame:

AUGUST 24th @ THE WORKERS CLUB (VIC) 
AUGUST 29th @ THE OXFORD ART FACTORY (SYD)

All The Colours take the visceral thrills of Camus, Hitchcock and the Doors then drag them  onto the cover of a future edition of Vogue magazine. Inspired by the  words of Jim Morrison, "I dont know what's gonna happen man, but I wanna have my kicks before the whole shit house go's up in flames."

All The Colours SHAME Launch Tour
 

AUGUST 24th @ THE WORKERS CLUB (VIC) with guests Dru Chen
AUGUST 29th @ OXFORD ART FACTORY (SYD) with guests I Know Leopard
