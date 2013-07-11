The suave and erudite All The Colours gentlemen are poised to release their latest single 'Shame' from their self-titled forthcoming debut album (September 2013).

Following from singles 'Love Like This' and 'Second To None', 'Shame'

again highlights the band’s knack for wrapping classic songwriting in a warm wave of vintage sonic production. From the growling intro to the whiskey-soaked guitars, the track oozes a dapper and sophisticated charm mixed with sex in the coatroom of a plush hotel.



Shame was penned by the band's front man Josh Moriarty (of Miami Horror), who was inspired by footage of a young Michael Jackson clapping and stamping his feet during an interview, in a rare moment of complete unguardedness. The resulting track is a playful yet defiant reminder to value your sense of identity and integrity no matter what.



In 2012 All The Colours supported Ladyhawke on her national tour and played summer festivals Peats Ridge and Pyramid Rock. In 2013 the band have already supported Birds of Tokyo on their national tour and are gearing up for a slue of East Coast shows to promote their own album release.

In advance of that All The Colours announce the launch dates for Shame:



AUGUST 24th @ THE WORKERS CLUB (VIC)

AUGUST 29th @ THE OXFORD ART FACTORY (SYD)



All The Colours take the visceral thrills of Camus, Hitchcock and the Doors then drag them onto the cover of a future edition of Vogue magazine. Inspired by the words of Jim Morrison, "I dont know what's gonna happen man, but I wanna have my kicks before the whole shit house go's up in flames."



