MULLUM MUSIC Festival Early Bird Tickets Ending Soon!

Early Bird Season Ticket options are now available for the MULLUM MUSIC FESTIVAL 2013 (Nov 21-24).
'It just gets better every year' proclaimed one happy punter, 'It's
like a big community party or a weird sort of family reunion- where you
get to see people you mightn't have seen all year, you have a drink
with them, a dance, watch a band. It's four days not just of music. It's
four days in a funky carnival that celebrates being part of this
amazing community.'
With line up announcements, news and festival details of the 6th MMF on
the way, get online now to book your Early Bird Gold, Silver &
Bronze Ticketing options!