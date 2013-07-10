Heading_charts
Button_more
Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
Heading_news

MULLUM MUSIC Festival Early Bird Tickets Ending Soon!

By Staff Reporter
Wed, 10 Jul 2013 17:22:09 +1000

Early Bird Season Ticket options are now available for the MULLUM MUSIC FESTIVAL 2013 (Nov 21-24).

 

 

 


'It just gets better every year' proclaimed one happy punter, 'It's
like a big community party or a weird sort of family reunion- where you
get to see people you mightn't have seen all year, you have a drink
with them, a dance, watch a band. It's four days not just of music. It's
four days in a funky carnival that celebrates  being part of this
amazing community.'

 


With line up announcements, news and festival details of the 6th MMF on
the way, get online now to book your Early Bird Gold, Silver &
Bronze Ticketing options!

Heading_relatedcontent
  1. 9434

    Future Music Festival 2013

    The Future Music Festival is back this March - roving its way through Brisbane, Perth, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide like a wild musical beast.
    5:17pm Feb 27, 2013

  2. Queenscliff Music Festival 2013 Emerging Artist Grant Applications Open

    Applications are open for the 2013 Queenscliff Music Festival Emerging Artist Grant (funding up to $10,000) and will close at 5pm on Wednesday July 31. The grant is one helluva leg up for budding artists to get serious about putting themselves out there, using the funding boost as a serious kickstart. Queenscliff Music Festival 22-23-24 November 2013
    10:22am Jul 23, 2013
  3. 2261

    FIRST LINEUP ANNOUNCEMENT FOR APOLLO BAY MUSIC FESTIVAL

    Apollo Bay Music Festival is celebrating it's 20th year in business with an ecclectic lineup of local and international music.
    3:18pm Feb 02, 2012
Loader

Button_more
Heading_videos
  1. Uc_ui_catherinebritt_pg_14min02sec

    Catherine Britt - Undercover Interviews

    Catherine Britt chats to Undercover about her latest self-titled album release.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  2. Uc_ui_dankelly_pg_19min25sec

    Dan Kelly - Undercover Interviews

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  3. Uc_ui_jamiecullum_pg_13min53sec

    Jamie Cullum - Undercover Interviews

    Jamie Cullum talks to Undercover about his music career.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  4. Uc_ui_jasonderulo_pg_16min32sec

    Jason Derulo - Undercover Interviews

    Jason Derulo comes in to the Undercover Studio to chat about his music and life o...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  5. Uc_ui_stereophonics_pg_17min30sec

    Stereophonics - Undercover Interviews

    Welsh band Stereophonics have a chat to Undercover about their latest music achie...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  6. Uc_us_catherinebritt_pg_10min10sec

    Catherine Britt - USessions

    Catherine Britt comes into the Undercover studios to play a few songs off her lat...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  7. Uc_us_dankelly_pg_17min15sec

    Dan Kelly - USessions

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  8. Uc_ui_darlenelove_pg_24min46sec

    Darlene Love - Undercover Interviews

    Darlene Love has a chat to Undercover about her 50-years in show business.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  9. Uc_us_rebeccabarnard_pg_14min41sec

    Rebecca Barnard - USessions

    Rebecca Barnard comes into the Undercover studio to play a few songs off her late...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  10. Uc_us_lazysusan_pg_9min58sec

    Lazy Susan - USessions

    Paul Andrews from Lazy Susan plays the tracks ‘Expecting To Change’, ‘Bad Hands’ ...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
Button_more
Heading_gallery
Heading_hottopics
Processing...
Closepopup
Ajax-loader_3