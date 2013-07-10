MULLUM MUSIC Festival Early Bird Tickets Ending Soon!

Early Bird Season Ticket options are now available for the MULLUM MUSIC FESTIVAL 2013 (Nov 21-24).



'It just gets better every year' proclaimed one happy punter, 'It's

like a big community party or a weird sort of family reunion- where you

get to see people you mightn't have seen all year, you have a drink

with them, a dance, watch a band. It's four days not just of music. It's

four days in a funky carnival that celebrates being part of this

amazing community.'



With line up announcements, news and festival details of the 6th MMF on

the way, get online now to book your Early Bird Gold, Silver &

Bronze Ticketing options!