Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
Do you want to have your video seen around the world

By Staff Reporter
Wed, 10 Jul 2013 17:13:05 +1000

Congratulations, here’s your chance. You have a phone and camera that can make you known worldwide from the palm of your hand. Not only can you shoot high-definition (HD) video and record sound, you can upload and share videos, to the UnderCover site to be shared globally. UnderCover can’t be at every event around the world – we all want that gig - so we want you to help us tell the world what’s happening in your part of the world. UnderCover is interested in what you want to share – be it a mates’ gig at a bar or club – or the latest dance event, or even your own music video.

To upload your video go to http://upload.undercover.fm/

