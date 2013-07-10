Do you want to have your video seen around the world

Congratulations, here’s your chance. You have a phone and camera that can make you known worldwide from the palm of your hand. Not only can you shoot high-definition (HD) video and record sound, you can upload and share videos, to the UnderCover site to be shared globally. UnderCover can’t be at every event around the world – we all want that gig - so we want you to help us tell the world what’s happening in your part of the world. UnderCover is interested in what you want to share – be it a mates’ gig at a bar or club – or the latest dance event, or even your own music video.

To upload your video go to http://upload.undercover.fm/