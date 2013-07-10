Heading_charts
Button_more
Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
Heading_news

New music video highlights Congo crisis

By Staff Reporter
Wed, 10 Jul 2013 17:02:15 +1000

In The Congo - Rhyme Like A Girl Feat Nasambu "In The Congo", is the first major musical collaborative effort of its kind to raise awareness on what some are calling the third World War. Calling for a new wave of Green Technology and Fair Trade Electronics. This music video highlights the main cause of rape and genocide in the Eastern Congo region as a desperate scramble for the minerals that power every cell phone and laptop. Produced and directed by Tanzanian Hip Hop guru, Zavara Mponjika, the video features US Hip Hop Ambassador Toni Blackman's collective, Rhyme Like a Girl, alongside California based Kenyan Afro-Soul artist and founder of Activate Afrika, Nasambu. In times when the mainstream media rarely highlights issues of consequence, leaving many people in a state of ignorance, these artists have joined together across time, space, and geographical borders to express their views on this global war and human rights catastrophe that is urgently awaiting a timely response.

Heading_relatedcontent
  1. 9415

    JOHNNY MARR UNVEILS NEW VIDEO FOR "UPSTARTS"

    The return of Johnny Marr continues, as the new video for his forthcoming single "Upstarts" is unveiled.
    10:10am Jan 15, 2013

  2. MEZZANINE RELEASE NEW MUSIC VIDEO

    Mezzanine have released a music video for their new single 'Mannequin Man', ahead of their national tour starting this week. Directed by lead guitarist Oliver James and assisted by a crew of talented up and coming Perth based film-makers, the video was premiered on Dom Alessio's Home & Hosed Blog last week and is undoubtedly the band's best effort yet, complimenting the bitter-sweet tone of the song perfectly.
    2:00pm Jul 17, 2013
  3. 3211

    Foo Fighters Look For Fans To Direct Music Video

    Foo Fighters are putting out the feelers in order to find eleven unknown directors to work on their next music video.
    2:07pm Jan 06, 2011
Loader

Button_more
Heading_videos
  1. Uc_ui_catherinebritt_pg_14min02sec

    Catherine Britt - Undercover Interviews

    Catherine Britt chats to Undercover about her latest self-titled album release.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  2. Uc_ui_dankelly_pg_19min25sec

    Dan Kelly - Undercover Interviews

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  3. Uc_ui_jamiecullum_pg_13min53sec

    Jamie Cullum - Undercover Interviews

    Jamie Cullum talks to Undercover about his music career.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  4. Uc_ui_jasonderulo_pg_16min32sec

    Jason Derulo - Undercover Interviews

    Jason Derulo comes in to the Undercover Studio to chat about his music and life o...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  5. Uc_ui_stereophonics_pg_17min30sec

    Stereophonics - Undercover Interviews

    Welsh band Stereophonics have a chat to Undercover about their latest music achie...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  6. Uc_us_catherinebritt_pg_10min10sec

    Catherine Britt - USessions

    Catherine Britt comes into the Undercover studios to play a few songs off her lat...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  7. Uc_us_dankelly_pg_17min15sec

    Dan Kelly - USessions

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  8. Uc_ui_darlenelove_pg_24min46sec

    Darlene Love - Undercover Interviews

    Darlene Love has a chat to Undercover about her 50-years in show business.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  9. Uc_us_rebeccabarnard_pg_14min41sec

    Rebecca Barnard - USessions

    Rebecca Barnard comes into the Undercover studio to play a few songs off her late...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  10. Uc_us_lazysusan_pg_9min58sec

    Lazy Susan - USessions

    Paul Andrews from Lazy Susan plays the tracks ‘Expecting To Change’, ‘Bad Hands’ ...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
Button_more
Heading_gallery
Heading_hottopics
Processing...
Closepopup
Ajax-loader_3