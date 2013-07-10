New music video highlights Congo crisis

In The Congo - Rhyme Like A Girl Feat Nasambu "In The Congo", is the first major musical collaborative effort of its kind to raise awareness on what some are calling the third World War. Calling for a new wave of Green Technology and Fair Trade Electronics. This music video highlights the main cause of rape and genocide in the Eastern Congo region as a desperate scramble for the minerals that power every cell phone and laptop. Produced and directed by Tanzanian Hip Hop guru, Zavara Mponjika, the video features US Hip Hop Ambassador Toni Blackman's collective, Rhyme Like a Girl, alongside California based Kenyan Afro-Soul artist and founder of Activate Afrika, Nasambu. In times when the mainstream media rarely highlights issues of consequence, leaving many people in a state of ignorance, these artists have joined together across time, space, and geographical borders to express their views on this global war and human rights catastrophe that is urgently awaiting a timely response.