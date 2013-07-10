JAGWAR MA announces second show



Tickets to other shows are selling quickly, with Melbourne expected to sell out in the next few days.



It will be a triumphant homecoming for Jagwar, whose recent set at Glastonbury (tipped by NME as the #1 Must See Act) attracted the likes of Foals, The Horrors and one Prince Harry to watch from side of stage at the jam-packed John Peel tent. Post-festival, The Independent picked them as one of four stand-out acts, saying that they were 'the ideal Glastonbury band…they proceeded to spellbind the crowd with layered washes of sound and beats creating an unbroken trancelike vibe over the tent'.

Back at home, their debut album Howlin continues to impress. The album was made triple j Feature Album, FBi Album of the Week, SMH's Album of the Week, with many other shining reviews continuing to roll in.

Jagwar will be ably supported by the enigmatc, shape-shifting Guerre and irrepressible cosmic DJ Angelo Cruzman. Don't miss these very special club shows.



AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES



25 Jul - The Bakery, Perth



26 Jul - Rocket Bar, Adelaide



27 Jul - Splendour Festival, Byron Bay (SOLD OUT)



1 Aug - The Corner. Melbourne



2 Aug - The Standard, Sydney (SOLD OUT)



4 Aug - The Standard, Sydney (Onsale Now)



INTERNATIONAL TOUR DATES



20 Jul - Latitude Festival, Suffolk



10 Aug – Summersonic, Tokyo



24th and 25th Aug - Reeding + Leeds Festival, UK



6th Sept – Bestival, Isle of Wight



11th Sept - Unknown Festival, Rovigno D'istria, HR



13th Sept – Festival N°6, Portmeirion, GB



18th Sept – Ibiza Rocks, Ibiza, ES



30th Sept – Mercury Lounge NYC



1st Oct – Glasslands Gallery, Brooklyn NYC



3rd Oct – Popscene @ Rickshaw Shop, San Francisco CA



4th Oct – The Echo, Los Angeles CA



19th Oct – Gorilla, Manchester, GB



20th Oct – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, GB



22nd Oct – The Haunt, Brighton, GB



23rd Oct – The Scala, London, GB



24th Oct – Thekla, Bristol, GB



Check out the interactive Howlin widget for a full album playback, courtesty of Australian label Future Classic.



CLICK HERE:







The widget contains a hidden free download of The Throw (Time and Space Machine remix), which is otherwise only available from Rough Trade Records in the UK.



"With its blissed-out harmonies, looping beats and delicious hooks, Howlin can entrance without pharmaceutical assistance" ★★★★★ - The Times



"All hail the new Wizards of Oz" - 9 / 10 - NME



"Singularly thrilling and cohesive" - 8 / 10 - Drowned in Sound



"Sydney-based

electronic pop duo Jagwar Ma have a properly impressive production tour

de force on their hands with their debut album Howlin” - Drum Media



"They mash an entire decades worth of dance, rock and remixes into ten minutes" - Pitchfork (BEST NEW TRACK)