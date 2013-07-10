Heading_charts
JAGWAR MA announces second show

By Staff Reporter
Wed, 10 Jul 2013 15:50:14 +1000

Nomadic Sydney band JAGWAR MA are pleased to announce that the Sydney show on their forthcoming tour has now sold out. A second show at the Standard on 4th August is on sale now.

 

 
 



Tickets to other shows are selling quickly, with Melbourne expected to sell out in the next few days.



It will be a triumphant homecoming for Jagwar, whose recent set at Glastonbury (tipped by NME as the #1 Must See Act) attracted the likes of Foals, The Horrors and one Prince Harry to watch from side of stage at the jam-packed John Peel tent.  Post-festival,  The Independent picked them as one of four stand-out acts, saying that  they were 'the ideal Glastonbury band…they proceeded to spellbind the  crowd with layered washes of sound and beats creating an unbroken  trancelike vibe over the tent'.    

Back at home, their debut album Howlin continues to impress.  The album was  made triple j Feature Album, FBi Album of the Week, SMH's Album of the  Week, with many other shining reviews continuing to roll in.

Jagwar will be ably supported by the enigmatc, shape-shifting Guerre and irrepressible cosmic DJ Angelo Cruzman.  Don't miss these very special club shows.



AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES

Presented by Artist Voice, Future Classic, SPA, Channel [V] and inthemix

Supported by Guerre and DJ Angelo Gruzman

On sale now.



25 Jul -  The Bakery, Perth

26 Jul - Rocket Bar, Adelaide

27 Jul - Splendour Festival, Byron Bay (SOLD OUT)

1 Aug - The Corner. Melbourne

2 Aug - The Standard, Sydney (SOLD OUT)

4 Aug - The Standard, Sydney (Onsale Now)



INTERNATIONAL TOUR DATES

20 Jul -  Latitude Festival, Suffolk

27 Jul – Splendour In The Grass Festival, Byron Bay

10 Aug – Summersonic, Tokyo

24th and 25th Aug - Reeding + Leeds Festival, UK

6th Sept – Bestival, Isle of Wight

11th Sept - Unknown Festival, Rovigno D'istria, HR

13th Sept – Festival N°6, Portmeirion, GB

18th Sept – Ibiza Rocks, Ibiza, ES 

30th Sept – Mercury Lounge NYC

1st Oct – Glasslands Gallery, Brooklyn NYC

3rd Oct – Popscene @ Rickshaw Shop, San Francisco CA

4th Oct – The Echo, Los Angeles CA

19th Oct – Gorilla, Manchester, GB

20th Oct – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, GB

22nd Oct – The Haunt, Brighton, GB

23rd Oct – The Scala, London, GB

24th Oct – Thekla, Bristol, GB



Check out the interactive Howlin widget for a full album playback, courtesty of Australian label Future Classic.

 


CLICK HERE: 

 



 



The widget contains a hidden free download of The Throw (Time and Space Machine remix), which is otherwise only available from Rough Trade Records in the UK.



"With its blissed-out harmonies, looping beats and delicious hooks, Howlin can entrance without pharmaceutical assistance" ★★★★★ - The Times



"All hail the new Wizards of Oz" - 9 / 10 - NME



"Singularly thrilling and cohesive" - 8 / 10 - Drowned in Sound



"Sydney-based
electronic pop duo Jagwar Ma have a properly impressive production tour
de force on their hands with their debut album Howlin” - Drum Media



"They mash an entire decades worth of dance, rock and remixes into ten minutes" - Pitchfork (BEST NEW TRACK)
