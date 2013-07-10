CHANGES TO SPLENDOUR CAMPING

As we all prepare for the main event on the winter music calendar, Splendour In The Grass 2013, we have some important information for those of you who are camping at the show this year.
As we look out for you over the weekend, your safety is
our first priority. In light of the prolonged, unfavourable weather
conditions around Byron Bay and in order to offer patrons the most
comfortable and safest camping experience possible, we’ve had to make
a call on how we roll out the camping at Splendour this year.
While in the past you’ve been able to park your vehicle next to
your tent, this year we will be following the camping set up implemented by
some overseas festivals that feature camping on-site, such as Glastonbury,
Fuji Rock, T On the Park and Roskilde.
Campers will park their
vehicles in the camping car park adjacent to the campground. They will then
walk - up to a few hundred metres - with their gear to their camping space.
This will lessen the impact on the earth in the camping spaces and avoid
the kind of damage to the ground that vehicles inevitably cause.
We know this is a change to previous advice regarding camping with
vehicles. We apologise for any inconvenience, but request that you please
roll with it in true camping spirit and make the most of your weekend
home.
Over the next couple of days we ask you to think about
your camping set up and how you can make it as efficient as possible. Talk
to your mates and make a plan for how your own campsite will work.
Travel light and it’ll be alright! The idea here is to keep
your kit simple, with just the essentials you’ll need for a
comfortable stay. Are you bringing a campervan or caravan to the show?
Don’t worry. We’ll have space allocated for vans.
For a super easy Splendour camping experience you could always book into
TENT
CITY or TEPEE
LIFE. Arrive on site, park your car and head over to your
already set up tent ‘hotel’ or tepee! Too easy.
Keep in mind that there are food stalls in the campground and
they’re open around the clock. They’ll have something delicious
and nutritious before you go to bed and they’ll have something tasty
to get you moving in the morning - and of course the all important coffee
to get the blood pumping! Open 24 hours from Wednesday morning until Monday
afternoon.
The General Store will also be up and running, fully
stocked from Wednesday.
And in other news, we will not be charging for showers in the
campground as previously advised. However, as there is no
town water supply at the site it is important that you keep your free
shower brief.
ABOUT VEHICLE PASSES
– PLEASE READ THIS!
If you’re going to drive to
Splendour then you need to purchase a Vehicle Pass at
moshtix.com.au
We want you to think about your travel in advance. We want you to
carpool. We want you to pre-purchase your vehicle passes so we can plan
parking and efficient traffic management. So we’ve deliberately set
it up so that if you pre-purchase your vehicle pass – you win. If you
purchase at the gate – you lose. Simple.
CAMPGROUND VEHICLE ENTRY PASS - Purchase
online before 5pm Sunday 21 July. $30
3 or more
ticketholders in your vehicle when you arrive and you receive a full
refund.
Purchase at the gate -
$60 and no refund available.
DAY VEHICLE ENTRY PASS - Purchase
online before Wednesday 17 July. $30
4 or more
ticketholders in your vehicle when you arrive and you receive a full
refund.
Purchase at the gate -
$60 and no refund available.
Further details
here http://splendourinthegrass.com/car-passes.html
VEHICLE PASS PRE-PURCHASE = WIN
:)
VEHICLE PASS
PURCHASE AT GATE = LOSE :(
It’s really simple.