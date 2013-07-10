CHANGES TO SPLENDOUR CAMPING

As we all prepare for the main event on the winter music calendar, Splendour In The Grass 2013, we have some important information for those of you who are camping at the show this year.



As we look out for you over the weekend, your safety is

our first priority. In light of the prolonged, unfavourable weather

conditions around Byron Bay and in order to offer patrons the most

comfortable and safest camping experience possible, we’ve had to make

a call on how we roll out the camping at Splendour this year.



While in the past you’ve been able to park your vehicle next to

your tent, this year we will be following the camping set up implemented by

some overseas festivals that feature camping on-site, such as Glastonbury,

Fuji Rock, T On the Park and Roskilde.



Campers will park their

vehicles in the camping car park adjacent to the campground. They will then

walk - up to a few hundred metres - with their gear to their camping space.

This will lessen the impact on the earth in the camping spaces and avoid

the kind of damage to the ground that vehicles inevitably cause.



We know this is a change to previous advice regarding camping with

vehicles. We apologise for any inconvenience, but request that you please

roll with it in true camping spirit and make the most of your weekend

home.



Over the next couple of days we ask you to think about

your camping set up and how you can make it as efficient as possible. Talk

to your mates and make a plan for how your own campsite will work.



Travel light and it’ll be alright! The idea here is to keep

your kit simple, with just the essentials you’ll need for a

comfortable stay. Are you bringing a campervan or caravan to the show?

Don’t worry. We’ll have space allocated for vans.



For a super easy Splendour camping experience you could always book into

TENT

CITY or TEPEE

LIFE. Arrive on site, park your car and head over to your

already set up tent ‘hotel’ or tepee! Too easy.



Keep in mind that there are food stalls in the campground and

they’re open around the clock. They’ll have something delicious

and nutritious before you go to bed and they’ll have something tasty

to get you moving in the morning - and of course the all important coffee

to get the blood pumping! Open 24 hours from Wednesday morning until Monday

afternoon.



The General Store will also be up and running, fully

stocked from Wednesday.



And in other news, we will not be charging for showers in the

campground as previously advised. However, as there is no

town water supply at the site it is important that you keep your free

shower brief.

ABOUT VEHICLE PASSES

– PLEASE READ THIS!



If you’re going to drive to

Splendour then you need to purchase a Vehicle Pass at

moshtix.com.au



We want you to think about your travel in advance. We want you to

carpool. We want you to pre-purchase your vehicle passes so we can plan

parking and efficient traffic management. So we’ve deliberately set

it up so that if you pre-purchase your vehicle pass – you win. If you

purchase at the gate – you lose. Simple.



CAMPGROUND VEHICLE ENTRY PASS - Purchase

online before 5pm Sunday 21 July. $30

3 or more

ticketholders in your vehicle when you arrive and you receive a full

refund.

Purchase at the gate -

$60 and no refund available.



DAY VEHICLE ENTRY PASS - Purchase

online before Wednesday 17 July. $30

4 or more

ticketholders in your vehicle when you arrive and you receive a full

refund.

Purchase at the gate -

$60 and no refund available.



Further details

here http://splendourinthegrass.com/car-passes.html



VEHICLE PASS PRE-PURCHASE = WIN

:)

VEHICLE PASS

PURCHASE AT GATE = LOSE :(

It’s really simple.