Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
SHE REX ANNOUNCE AUGUST RESIDENCY AT OAF GALLERY BAR

By Staff Reporter
Wed, 10 Jul 2013 14:51:31 +1000

Teeth cut and fangs bared, SHE REX is poised to shatter the scene with their forthcoming August residency at Sydney’s OXFORD ARTS FACTORY GALLERY BAR. After eons surging through the musical maelstrom, SHE REX mount their live assault on new single P.O.W.E.R. from their forthcoming EP, churning along driven with jagged rhymes, fuzzy bass and reckless drums. SHE REX have finally assembled and are standing at the ready, set to usher in a new cultural epoch with a raucous 'fuck you' to demureness.

 

 

Spitting rage-on-fire and femme as fuck fierceness, SHE REX’S brand of rock and hip-hop has earned them an addition to triple j Unearthed, support slots for Children Collide, Regular John, Dune Rats, Sticky Fingers, The Preatures and True Vibenation, and most recently added to the prestigious BIGSOUND line up. Loud, lust-filled, and unapologetic, SHE-REX is a revelation, welding together slick hip-hop and rock sensibilities in an unmissable
live experience.

SHE REX AUGUST RESIDENCY – OAF GALLERY BAR, SYDNEY

FREE ENTRY

SATURDAY 3RD AUGUST with FIRESAINT

SATURDAY 10TH AUGUST with THE JONES RIVAL

FRIDAY 16TH AUGUST with THE NEW BRUTALISTS

SATURDAY 24TH AUGUST with MARY GUNN


ALSO APPREARING AT

FRIDAY 19th JULY – The Basement, Sydney w/ The Tongue

WEDNESDAY 24th JULY - The Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle

SEPTEMBER 11th + 12th – BIGSOUND, Brisbane

 

NEW SINGLE P.O.W.E.R AVAILABLE NOW

 

https://www.facebook.com/sherexband

