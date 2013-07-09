Heading_charts
Button_more
Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
Heading_news

LOUIS LONDON RELEASE NEW SINGLE AND TOUR DATES

By Staff Reporter
Tue, 09 Jul 2013 17:06:36 +1000

After the critical and commercial success from debut EP On Your Lips We Roared, Sydney 5-piece Louis London have been hard at work in the studio, crafting their sound, honing their art and manifesting their extraordinary potential. It was their maiden EP that kicked in the doors of the scene, receiving industry love from industry tastemakers such as triple j and FBi, setting them up for EP number 2.

First taste of the EP is 'This Night Time', the outcome of a band trip away to a tine fly-fishing shack near Jindabyne, demonstrating a newfound level of maturity for the band who have concocted a release that brings harmonic and sonic depth with atmospheric and epic climaxes.

Listen to This Night Time:

https://soundcloud.com/louis-london/this-night-time-2

Louis London Tour Dates

Fri, July 5thThe Standard supporting Lime Cordiale

Sat, July 13th Goodgod w/ Buchanan

Wed, July 31st Beach Road Hotel

Thurs, Aug 15th UNSW Roundhouse

Wed, Aug 21stCambridge Hotel, Newcastle

Thurs, Sept 5thAFTR DARK @ John Curtain Hotel, Melbourne

Fri, Sept 6th Rocket Bar, Adelaide w/ Dirt Farmer

Sat, Sept 28th The Beresford

facebook.com/louislondonbandtwitter.com/LouisLondonBand

Heading_relatedcontent
  1. 8909

    HOOKLESS NEW ORDER RELEASE U.K TOUR DATES

    New Order will tour the U.K in addition to previously disclosed festival dates. The band will hit the streets of the U.K in April/May sans original bass player Peter Hook.
    12:15pm Jan 31, 2012

  2. SIAMESE ALMEIDA

    SIAMESE ALMEIDA Releases new single 'Molasses & Sabbath'
    4:57pm May 14, 2013
  3. 8955

    WATCH AND LISTEN TO NEW GOTYE SINGLE

    Easy Way Out is the latest single to be released by Gotye from the acclaimed album "Making Mirrors".
    10:08am Feb 27, 2012
Loader

Button_more
Heading_videos
  1. Uc_ui_catherinebritt_pg_14min02sec

    Catherine Britt - Undercover Interviews

    Catherine Britt chats to Undercover about her latest self-titled album release.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  2. Uc_ui_dankelly_pg_19min25sec

    Dan Kelly - Undercover Interviews

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  3. Uc_ui_jamiecullum_pg_13min53sec

    Jamie Cullum - Undercover Interviews

    Jamie Cullum talks to Undercover about his music career.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  4. Uc_ui_jasonderulo_pg_16min32sec

    Jason Derulo - Undercover Interviews

    Jason Derulo comes in to the Undercover Studio to chat about his music and life o...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  5. Uc_ui_stereophonics_pg_17min30sec

    Stereophonics - Undercover Interviews

    Welsh band Stereophonics have a chat to Undercover about their latest music achie...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  6. Uc_us_catherinebritt_pg_10min10sec

    Catherine Britt - USessions

    Catherine Britt comes into the Undercover studios to play a few songs off her lat...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  7. Uc_us_dankelly_pg_17min15sec

    Dan Kelly - USessions

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  8. Uc_ui_darlenelove_pg_24min46sec

    Darlene Love - Undercover Interviews

    Darlene Love has a chat to Undercover about her 50-years in show business.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  9. Uc_us_rebeccabarnard_pg_14min41sec

    Rebecca Barnard - USessions

    Rebecca Barnard comes into the Undercover studio to play a few songs off her late...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  10. Uc_us_lazysusan_pg_9min58sec

    Lazy Susan - USessions

    Paul Andrews from Lazy Susan plays the tracks ‘Expecting To Change’, ‘Bad Hands’ ...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
Button_more
Heading_gallery
Heading_hottopics
Processing...
Closepopup
Ajax-loader_3