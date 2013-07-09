LOUIS LONDON RELEASE NEW SINGLE AND TOUR DATES

After the critical and commercial success from debut EP On Your Lips We Roared, Sydney 5-piece Louis London have been hard at work in the studio, crafting their sound, honing their art and manifesting their extraordinary potential. It was their maiden EP that kicked in the doors of the scene, receiving industry love from industry tastemakers such as triple j and FBi, setting them up for EP number 2.

First taste of the EP is 'This Night Time', the outcome of a band trip away to a tine fly-fishing shack near Jindabyne, demonstrating a newfound level of maturity for the band who have concocted a release that brings harmonic and sonic depth with atmospheric and epic climaxes.

Listen to This Night Time:

https://soundcloud.com/louis-london/this-night-time-2

Louis London Tour Dates

Fri, July 5thThe Standard supporting Lime Cordiale

Sat, July 13th Goodgod w/ Buchanan

Wed, July 31st Beach Road Hotel

Thurs, Aug 15th UNSW Roundhouse

Wed, Aug 21stCambridge Hotel, Newcastle

Thurs, Sept 5thAFTR DARK @ John Curtain Hotel, Melbourne

Fri, Sept 6th Rocket Bar, Adelaide w/ Dirt Farmer

Sat, Sept 28th The Beresford

facebook.com/louislondonbandtwitter.com/LouisLondonBand