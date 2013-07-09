Heading_charts
Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
THE BLOODY BEETROOTS PREMIERE VIDEO FT. PAUL MCCARTNEY & YOUTH

By Staff Reporter
Tue, 09 Jul 2013 13:46:31 +1000

King of punk rock dance music Sir Bob Cornelius Rifo, better known as The Bloody Beetroots, has debuted the video for his latest single, “Out of Sight” featuring Paul McCartney & Youth online today. The video, directed by Charlie Lightening (P!nk, Arcade Fire, Bjork) who also directed the video for “Church of Noise,” sees The Bloody Beetroots in his natural habitat, rocking out and orchestrating a haunting choir - with an appearance by the legendary Paul McCartney himself! The Bloody Beetroots will release the forthcoming album HIDE on September 20th in Australia via Hussle Recordings/Ministry of Sound.

  1. 1640

    Rammstein, The Stooges, LCD Soundsystem for Big Day Out 2011

    The Big Day Out has finally let rip it’s lineup for 2011 with an amazing list of artists heading to Australia in January.
    7:41am Sep 28, 2010
  2. 8325

    Paul McCartney To Release Deluxe McCartney and McCartney II

    Paul McCartney is about to release expanded and remastered deluxe editions of his first two solo albums ‘McCartney’ and ‘McCartney II’.
    9:35am Apr 28, 2011
  3. 2461

    Ringo Starr Wants Paul McCartney In His All-Starr Band

    Ringo Starr says he has been trying to get Paul McCartney to join his All-Starr Band for years
    1:46pm Jun 04, 2011
  1. Uc_ui_catherinebritt_pg_14min02sec

    Catherine Britt - Undercover Interviews

    Catherine Britt chats to Undercover about her latest self-titled album release.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  2. Uc_ui_dankelly_pg_19min25sec

    Dan Kelly - Undercover Interviews

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  3. Uc_ui_jamiecullum_pg_13min53sec

    Jamie Cullum - Undercover Interviews

    Jamie Cullum talks to Undercover about his music career.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  4. Uc_ui_jasonderulo_pg_16min32sec

    Jason Derulo - Undercover Interviews

    Jason Derulo comes in to the Undercover Studio to chat about his music and life o...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  5. Uc_ui_stereophonics_pg_17min30sec

    Stereophonics - Undercover Interviews

    Welsh band Stereophonics have a chat to Undercover about their latest music achie...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  6. Uc_us_catherinebritt_pg_10min10sec

    Catherine Britt - USessions

    Catherine Britt comes into the Undercover studios to play a few songs off her lat...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  7. Uc_us_dankelly_pg_17min15sec

    Dan Kelly - USessions

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  8. Uc_ui_darlenelove_pg_24min46sec

    Darlene Love - Undercover Interviews

    Darlene Love has a chat to Undercover about her 50-years in show business.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  9. Uc_us_rebeccabarnard_pg_14min41sec

    Rebecca Barnard - USessions

    Rebecca Barnard comes into the Undercover studio to play a few songs off her late...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  10. Uc_us_lazysusan_pg_9min58sec

    Lazy Susan - USessions

    Paul Andrews from Lazy Susan plays the tracks ‘Expecting To Change’, ‘Bad Hands’ ...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
