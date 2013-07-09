THE BLOODY BEETROOTS PREMIERE VIDEO FT. PAUL MCCARTNEY & YOUTH

King of punk rock dance music Sir Bob Cornelius Rifo, better known as The Bloody Beetroots, has debuted the video for his latest single, “Out of Sight” featuring Paul McCartney & Youth online today. The video, directed by Charlie Lightening (P!nk, Arcade Fire, Bjork) who also directed the video for “Church of Noise,” sees The Bloody Beetroots in his natural habitat, rocking out and orchestrating a haunting choir - with an appearance by the legendary Paul McCartney himself! The Bloody Beetroots will release the forthcoming album HIDE on September 20th in Australia via Hussle Recordings/Ministry of Sound.