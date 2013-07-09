WATCH: Franz Ferdinand new single!

Franz Ferdinand have revealed the stunning video to new single, ‘Right Action’ – the lead cut from their forthcoming record, Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action, to be released in Australia on Friday August 23.

Produced by Joe Goddard and Alexis Taylor from Hot Chip and mixed by David Fridmann, ‘Right Action’ gets its visuals care of Director Jonas Odell, also responsible for the band’s ‘Take Me Out’ video. ‘Right Action’ captures the famously high octane Franz Ferdinand live experience in full flight against a riotous kaleidoscope of imagery. Or, in other words: “The Intellect Vs The Soul, played out by some dumb band.”