Heading_charts
Button_more
Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
Heading_news

WATCH: Franz Ferdinand new single!

By Staff Reporter
Tue, 09 Jul 2013 11:59:47 +1000

Franz Ferdinand have revealed the stunning video to new single, ‘Right Action’ – the lead cut from their forthcoming record, Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action, to be released in Australia on Friday August 23.

Produced by Joe Goddard and Alexis Taylor from Hot Chip and mixed by David Fridmann, ‘Right Action’ gets its visuals care of Director Jonas Odell, also responsible for the band’s ‘Take Me Out’ video.

‘Right Action’ captures the famously high octane Franz Ferdinand live experience in full flight against a riotous kaleidoscope of imagery. Or, in other words:  “The Intellect Vs The Soul, played out by some dumb band.” 

 

Heading_relatedcontent
  1. 6893

    TwitBits: Big Boi, Train, Franz Ferdinand, Washington And More

    Big Boi and Silversun Pickups let off fireworks, Train meet the President, Franz Ferdinand fight imposters, Washington promises new single and clip, and heaps more.
    2:54pm Jul 05, 2011
  2. 3638

    Franz Ferdinand Design Fashion Collection

    Franz Ferdinand collaborate with Pringle of Scotland in order to design a fashion range.
    4:43pm Jan 22, 2011
  3. 3638

    Franz Ferdinand, Animal Collective, Hot Chip DJ On Domino Radio

    Domino Records will host a pop-up radio station, with DJ slots from Animal Collective, Franz Ferdinand, Hot Chip, Bobby Gillespie, Four Tet, The Kills and more.
    4:53pm May 23, 2011
Loader

Button_more
Heading_videos
  1. Uc_ui_catherinebritt_pg_14min02sec

    Catherine Britt - Undercover Interviews

    Catherine Britt chats to Undercover about her latest self-titled album release.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  2. Uc_ui_dankelly_pg_19min25sec

    Dan Kelly - Undercover Interviews

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  3. Uc_ui_jamiecullum_pg_13min53sec

    Jamie Cullum - Undercover Interviews

    Jamie Cullum talks to Undercover about his music career.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  4. Uc_ui_jasonderulo_pg_16min32sec

    Jason Derulo - Undercover Interviews

    Jason Derulo comes in to the Undercover Studio to chat about his music and life o...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  5. Uc_ui_stereophonics_pg_17min30sec

    Stereophonics - Undercover Interviews

    Welsh band Stereophonics have a chat to Undercover about their latest music achie...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  6. Uc_us_catherinebritt_pg_10min10sec

    Catherine Britt - USessions

    Catherine Britt comes into the Undercover studios to play a few songs off her lat...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  7. Uc_us_dankelly_pg_17min15sec

    Dan Kelly - USessions

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  8. Uc_ui_darlenelove_pg_24min46sec

    Darlene Love - Undercover Interviews

    Darlene Love has a chat to Undercover about her 50-years in show business.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  9. Uc_us_rebeccabarnard_pg_14min41sec

    Rebecca Barnard - USessions

    Rebecca Barnard comes into the Undercover studio to play a few songs off her late...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  10. Uc_us_lazysusan_pg_9min58sec

    Lazy Susan - USessions

    Paul Andrews from Lazy Susan plays the tracks ‘Expecting To Change’, ‘Bad Hands’ ...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
Button_more
Heading_gallery
Heading_hottopics
Processing...
Closepopup
Ajax-loader_3