WATCH: Mumford & Sons Babel

Propelled by a slew of successful singles, including the Triple Platinum ‘I Will Wait’, Mumford & Sons’ sophomore album is one that boasts multi-million sales, #1 status on both sides of the Atlantic and an ‘Album of the Year’ Grammy to boot. Now comes the band’s latest instalment, in the shape of new single ‘Babel’ - the album’s much loved title track. The track’s partnering video was unveiled last night, featuring camera trickery and multiple Mumfords.

Ahead of touching down in Australia for Splendour in the Grass this month, Mumford & Sons have lifted the lid on a brand, spankin new video for 'Babel'.

Check it out here: