Undercover
Email
Password
Forget Password?
Search
Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning -
Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell -
Blurred Lines
USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age -
...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell -
Blurred Lines
UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath -
13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL -
Blurred Lines
WATCH: Taylor Swift RED
By Staff Reporter
Tue, 09 Jul 2013 11:32:00 +1000
The latest video of America's Country Princess.
Taylor Swift Sells One Million In One Week
The Taylor Swift album ‘Speak Now’ has sold more than one million units in the past week in the USA.
11:23am Nov 03, 2010
VIDEO: Taylor Swift Is The Face Of Covergirl Cosmetics
Taylor Swift has signed on to become the face of Covergirl cosmetics.
12:26pm Dec 09, 2010
Taylor Swift And Susan Boyle Outsell Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson officially sold 228,000 copies of the new album Michael, a relatively impressive total in the current marketplace but not enough to beat out Taylor Swift or Susan Boyle.
10:44am Dec 23, 2010
Catherine Britt - Undercover Interviews
Catherine Britt chats to Undercover about her latest self-titled album release.
4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
Dan Kelly - Undercover Interviews
Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
Jamie Cullum - Undercover Interviews
Jamie Cullum talks to Undercover about his music career.
4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
Jason Derulo - Undercover Interviews
Jason Derulo comes in to the Undercover Studio to chat about his music and life o...
4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
Stereophonics - Undercover Interviews
Welsh band Stereophonics have a chat to Undercover about their latest music achie...
4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
Catherine Britt - USessions
Catherine Britt comes into the Undercover studios to play a few songs off her lat...
4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
Dan Kelly - USessions
Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
Darlene Love - Undercover Interviews
Darlene Love has a chat to Undercover about her 50-years in show business.
4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
Rebecca Barnard - USessions
Rebecca Barnard comes into the Undercover studio to play a few songs off her late...
4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
Lazy Susan - USessions
Paul Andrews from Lazy Susan plays the tracks ‘Expecting To Change’, ‘Bad Hands’ ...
4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
Home
|
News
|
Videos
|
Tour Guide
|
Reviews
|
Freebies
|
Charts
|
Blogs
|
Gallery
|
Contact Us
|
About Undercover
|
Editors
|
Advertise With Us
|
Buy Content
|
Disclaimer
© 2016 undercover.fm, A GoConnect Company
Processing...