Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
Join The Dance Party This July To Help Kids Find Their Feet

By Staff Reporter
Tue, 09 Jul 2013 10:10:19 +1000

On Friday 26 July 2013, charity Musicians Making A Difference (MMAD) and The Salvation Army are asking all Australians to get involved in Australia’s biggest dance party and dance for just one hour to raise money to help underprivileged kids find their feet.

Anyone can take part in the campaign and dance anywhere they like for just one hour – in their bedroom, playground or even the office. They can dance with friends, colleagues or even get their local gym class involved! Even those with two left feet can take part by donating or sponsoring a friend.

To give fundraisers some dance-piration, MMAD has produced a mix tape featuring teachers involved in the dance programs and MMAD supporters including Justice Crew, Prinnie Stevens and The Potbelleez.

All money raised from the campaign will go towards the Street Dreams program run by MMAD and The Salvation Army, which offers 30 free dance and mentoring classes a week to kids along the East Coast. Over 400 young people between 8 and 18 take part in these free classes every week, but urgent funding is needed to be able to continue at this level.

CEO of MMAD, Dominic Brook, explains: “A sad fact is that one out of three kids suffer from abuse and neglect. In fact, numbers of kids affected in our community has almost doubled in the last 10 years, so we’ve developed an early intervention initiative to creatively educate children and young people to connect with people who care.

“We really believe this program is successfully tackling bullying, obesity and depression all at once, and the inspiration that comes from every class can set young people on the path to make their own difference in thousands of young lives.”

Musicians Making A Difference (MMAD) is an Australian charity that changes young lives through music. MMAD uses the power of music, dance and mentoring to inspire young people to make their lives remarkable.

For more information about Australia’s biggest dance party, to download the mix tape, video or help kit, visit www.biggestdanceparty.com or www.facebook.com/events/471680399575733/

For more information on Street Dreams or MMAD, visit www.streetdreamsaustralia.com or www.mmad.org.au

