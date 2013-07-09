Heading_charts
Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
BEYONCE IS COMING TO AUSTRALIA

By Staff Reporter
Tue, 09 Jul 2013 10:06:27 +1000

THE MRS. CARTER SHOW WORLD TOUR starring BEYONCÉ is heading down under for shows in Australia and New Zealand this October – November.

One of the most highly anticipated tours of the year, the Australian and New Zealand Mrs Carter World Tour shows extend Beyonce’s already successful global run across North America and Europe.

The tour will kick off at Auckland’s Vector Arena on October 18, before touring through Australian capital cities concluding at Perth Arena on November 8.

Tickets for all shows go on-sale at 10am on Friday July 19.

