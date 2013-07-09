BEYONCE IS COMING TO AUSTRALIA

THE MRS. CARTER SHOW WORLD TOUR starring BEYONCÉ is heading down under for shows in Australia and New Zealand this October – November.

One of the most highly anticipated tours of the year, the Australian and New Zealand Mrs Carter World Tour shows extend Beyonce’s already successful global run across North America and Europe.

The tour will kick off at Auckland’s Vector Arena on October 18, before touring through Australian capital cities concluding at Perth Arena on November 8.

Tickets for all shows go on-sale at 10am on Friday July 19.

