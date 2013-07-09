Heading_charts
Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
Laura Imbruglia album launch in Melbourne this Saturday

By Staff Reporter
Tue, 09 Jul 2013 10:04:55 +1000

Laura Imbruglia has released her third album “What A Treat” (Ready Freddie Records/MGM), produced by Melbourne’s legendary Simon Grounds. After whetting the public’s appetite with singles “Why’d You Have To Kiss Me So Hard?” and the infectious “Awoooh!” (www.vimeo.com/lauraimbruglia/awoooh), Laura is finally ready to present the other pieces of the puzzle.

The tour is almost over, still, one of her most important shows has yet to happen. Laura Imbruglia's hometown show will happen this weekend, and here are some reasons by the band, for you to go the the show:

1. It's our very last show of the tour, we are in "top form" and we won't be doing any more headline band shows for a while.

2. Melodie Nelson are supporting and they're coming all the way from Sydney to play for you. The Bowers are opening and they're my favourite Melb band! They're both really excellent bands and I want heaps of people to see them.

3. It's gonna be an awesome night! Stop asking for reasons to come!

Saturday 13th July 2013 
The Tote COLLINGWOOD - VIC 
ALBUM LAUNCH
w/ Melodie Nelson & The Bowers
Event info: https://www.facebook.com/events/144977432357718/

 

 

  1. 8907

    A LIST OF REASONS AS TO WHY LAURA IMBRUGLIA IS TOPS.

    Not only does Laura Imbruglia have a brilliant voice and songwriting ability, she is also hilarious. Every now and then I receive her "Informative Newsletter" and it is a joy and pleasure that does not require me to want to stick pins in my eyes.......
    11:18am Jan 13, 2012
  2. 9223

    DON'T MISS "THE HELLO MORNING" ALBUM LAUNCH !

    It's been a while since The Hello Morning released their self titled debut album in the infant months of this year. Since that time the album has been lauded with Rolling Stone Mag giving the debut 4/5 and tagging them as an "Artist To Watch."
    4:07pm Jul 31, 2012

  3. DAVEY LANE PLAYS INTIMATE MELBOURNE SHOW

    On the back of his first solo infiltration of Sydney, with Davey Lane’s Four Night One-Man Racket, Lane will be back in Melbourne, lulling his hometown into a state of pure power-pop bliss. Accompanied by the ever talented Laura Imbruglia,the June 6th show at the Post Office in Melbourne will be a rare (and free!) opportunity to get up close and personal with these two musicians.
    4:36pm May 16, 2013
  1. Uc_ui_catherinebritt_pg_14min02sec

    Catherine Britt - Undercover Interviews

    Catherine Britt chats to Undercover about her latest self-titled album release.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  2. Uc_ui_dankelly_pg_19min25sec

    Dan Kelly - Undercover Interviews

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  3. Uc_ui_jamiecullum_pg_13min53sec

    Jamie Cullum - Undercover Interviews

    Jamie Cullum talks to Undercover about his music career.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  4. Uc_ui_jasonderulo_pg_16min32sec

    Jason Derulo - Undercover Interviews

    Jason Derulo comes in to the Undercover Studio to chat about his music and life o...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  5. Uc_ui_stereophonics_pg_17min30sec

    Stereophonics - Undercover Interviews

    Welsh band Stereophonics have a chat to Undercover about their latest music achie...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  6. Uc_us_catherinebritt_pg_10min10sec

    Catherine Britt - USessions

    Catherine Britt comes into the Undercover studios to play a few songs off her lat...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  7. Uc_us_dankelly_pg_17min15sec

    Dan Kelly - USessions

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  8. Uc_ui_darlenelove_pg_24min46sec

    Darlene Love - Undercover Interviews

    Darlene Love has a chat to Undercover about her 50-years in show business.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  9. Uc_us_rebeccabarnard_pg_14min41sec

    Rebecca Barnard - USessions

    Rebecca Barnard comes into the Undercover studio to play a few songs off her late...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  10. Uc_us_lazysusan_pg_9min58sec

    Lazy Susan - USessions

    Paul Andrews from Lazy Susan plays the tracks ‘Expecting To Change’, ‘Bad Hands’ ...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
