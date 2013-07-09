Laura Imbruglia album launch in Melbourne this Saturday

Laura Imbruglia has released her third album “What A Treat” (Ready Freddie Records/MGM), produced by Melbourne’s legendary Simon Grounds. After whetting the public’s appetite with singles “Why’d You Have To Kiss Me So Hard?” and the infectious “Awoooh!” (www.vimeo.com/lauraimbruglia/awoooh), Laura is finally ready to present the other pieces of the puzzle.

The tour is almost over, still, one of her most important shows has yet to happen. Laura Imbruglia's hometown show will happen this weekend, and here are some reasons by the band, for you to go the the show:



1. It's our very last show of the tour, we are in "top form" and we won't be doing any more headline band shows for a while.



2. Melodie Nelson are supporting and they're coming all the way from Sydney to play for you. The Bowers are opening and they're my favourite Melb band! They're both really excellent bands and I want heaps of people to see them.



3. It's gonna be an awesome night! Stop asking for reasons to come!



Saturday 13th July 2013

The Tote COLLINGWOOD - VIC

ALBUM LAUNCH

w/ Melodie Nelson & The Bowers

Event info: https://www.facebook.com/events/144977432357718/