Yarraville Laughs

Leading lady comedians Hannah Gadsby, Denise Scott and Effie will set your winter weekend alight this July. On Friday the 19th of July see the loud, obnoxious and loveable Effie with Gab Rossi. Then on Saturday the 20th of July leave your squeamish sensibilities at home and warm your soul with laughter prompted by Hannah Gadsby and Denise Scott with Rusty (Scared Weird Little Guys). Three of Australia's best known and most fabulous female comedians all in one weekend! Both shows MC'd Matthew Hardy.





Hannah Gadsby & Denise Scott + Rusty (Scared, Weird, Little Guys) + MC Matthew Hardy

Sat 20 July - The Yarraville Club

135 Stephen St, Yarraville

Dinner & Show $60

Reserved Seating $35

General Admission $25 (Rear Seating)

Door 7pm (dinner) + 8:45pm (show) 18+

Tickets: www.yarravillelaughs.com or PH: 9689 6033



Effie w/ Gab Rossi + MC Matthew Hardy

Fri 19 July - The Yarraville Club

135 Stephen St, Yarraville

Dinner & Show $60

Reserved Seating $35

General Admission $25 (Rear Seating)

Door 7pm (dinner) + 8:45pm (show) 18+

Tickets: www.yarravillelaughs.com or PH: 9689 6033