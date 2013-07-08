Heading_charts
Button_more
Australia Australia
Top Album
Bernard Fanning - Departures
Top Single
Robin Thicke Feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines
USA USA
Top Album
Queens Of The Stone Age - ...Like Clockwork
Top Single
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. + Pharrell - Blurred Lines
UK UK
Top Album
Black Sabbath - 13
Top Single
ROBIN THICKE / TI / PHARRELL - Blurred Lines
Heading_news

Yarraville Laughs

By Staff Reporter
Mon, 08 Jul 2013 16:14:13 +1000

Leading lady comedians Hannah Gadsby, Denise Scott and Effie will set your winter weekend alight this July. On Friday the 19th of July see the loud, obnoxious and loveable Effie with Gab Rossi. Then on Saturday the 20th of July leave your squeamish sensibilities at home and warm your soul with laughter prompted by Hannah Gadsby and Denise Scott with Rusty (Scared Weird Little Guys). Three of Australia's best known and most fabulous female comedians all in one weekend! Both shows MC'd Matthew Hardy.


 

 

 

 

 

Hannah Gadsby & Denise Scott + Rusty (Scared, Weird, Little Guys) + MC Matthew Hardy

Sat 20 July - The Yarraville Club  
135 Stephen St, Yarraville
Dinner & Show $60

Reserved Seating $35

General Admission $25 (Rear Seating) 

Door 7pm (dinner) + 8:45pm (show) 18+
Tickets: www.yarravillelaughs.com or PH: 9689 6033


Effie w/ Gab Rossi + MC Matthew Hardy

Fri 19 July - The Yarraville Club  
135 Stephen St, Yarraville
Dinner & Show $60

Reserved Seating $35

General Admission $25 (Rear Seating) 

Door 7pm (dinner) + 8:45pm (show) 18+
Tickets: www.yarravillelaughs.com or PH: 9689 6033

Heading_relatedcontent

  1. Yarraville welcomes Jeff Lang

    Yarraville welcomes Jeff Lang home from the UK with Chris Russell's Chicken Walk Sat 10 August - The Yarraville Club
    10:57am Jul 08, 2013

  2. Yarraville welcomes Jeff Lang home from the UK

    Yarraville welcomes Jeff Lang home from the UK with Chris Russell's Chicken Walk Sat 10 August - The Yarraville Club
    10:04am Jul 23, 2013
  3. 9307

    BRAND NEW MUSIC VENUE FOR MELBOURNES WEST

    Ah Yarraville, it's across the Westgate and has in the past suffered from lack of a huge variety of quality local live music enjoyed by other Melbournian locales. That's all gonna change with the Yarraville Club.
    4:02pm Sep 20, 2012
Loader

Button_more
Heading_videos
  1. Uc_ui_catherinebritt_pg_14min02sec

    Catherine Britt - Undercover Interviews

    Catherine Britt chats to Undercover about her latest self-titled album release.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  2. Uc_ui_dankelly_pg_19min25sec

    Dan Kelly - Undercover Interviews

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  3. Uc_ui_jamiecullum_pg_13min53sec

    Jamie Cullum - Undercover Interviews

    Jamie Cullum talks to Undercover about his music career.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  4. Uc_ui_jasonderulo_pg_16min32sec

    Jason Derulo - Undercover Interviews

    Jason Derulo comes in to the Undercover Studio to chat about his music and life o...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  5. Uc_ui_stereophonics_pg_17min30sec

    Stereophonics - Undercover Interviews

    Welsh band Stereophonics have a chat to Undercover about their latest music achie...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  6. Uc_us_catherinebritt_pg_10min10sec

    Catherine Britt - USessions

    Catherine Britt comes into the Undercover studios to play a few songs off her lat...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  7. Uc_us_dankelly_pg_17min15sec

    Dan Kelly - USessions

    Dan Kelly plays the tracks ‘The Decomissioner’, ‘Dan Kelly’s Dream’ and ‘Drowning...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  8. Uc_ui_darlenelove_pg_24min46sec

    Darlene Love - Undercover Interviews

    Darlene Love has a chat to Undercover about her 50-years in show business.
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  9. Uc_us_rebeccabarnard_pg_14min41sec

    Rebecca Barnard - USessions

    Rebecca Barnard comes into the Undercover studio to play a few songs off her late...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
  10. Uc_us_lazysusan_pg_9min58sec

    Lazy Susan - USessions

    Paul Andrews from Lazy Susan plays the tracks ‘Expecting To Change’, ‘Bad Hands’ ...
    4:25pm Jun 25, 2010
Button_more
Heading_gallery
Heading_hottopics
Processing...
Closepopup
Ajax-loader_3